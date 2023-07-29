July 29, 2013 — Fire crews have got as much of a handle on the Stuart Creek 2 Fire as they are going to get. Fire officials announced on Sunday that they have reached their objective of 71 percent containment. The fire canijot be fully contained by fire lines because of hazards in the military training range in which the fire began, according to a Sunday update from the Alaska Interagency Incident Management Team now handling the fire.
The area that is not contained will be monitored from the air, the update stated. Improved mapping has put the fire’s size at 85,018 acres. As of Saturday, 272 people were still assigned to the fire. The fire began June 19. Its cause is still under investigation by the Army, though the Fort Wainwright garrison commander said at a community meeting in Pleasant Valley during the height of the blaze that the fire started as the result of an artillery exercise.
July 29, 1998 — WASHINGTON— Monica Lewinsky received a sweeping grant of immunity from federal prosecution Tuesday, in exchange for a promise to testify that she and President Clinton had agreed to deny that they had a sexual relationship, two lawyers familiar with her account said Tuesday.
Both Clinton and Lewinsky did deny under oath that they had a sexual relationship. But in discussions leading to the immunity deal, Lewinsky told prosecutors this week that she and the president had a sexual relationship that began in 1995. The 25- year-old former White House intern now admits she lied in the sworn affidavit she submitted in the Paula Jones sexual misconduct suit in January.
July 29, 1973 — SAN FRANCISCO — President Nixon and five California lawyers will be told today that the State Bar of California will investigate them because of the Watergate scandal, a newspaper reports.
The San Francisco Examiner reported in Sunday editions that the bar’s board of governors voted here Friday “by a slim majority” to initiate formal proceedings against the six, starting with the investigation. Details of the board’s resolution were unavailable, but the paper said it learned from unidentified sources the resolution dealt extensively with Watergate.
July 29, 1948 — The names of Governor Ernest H. Gruening and Fourth Division U.S. Attorney Harry O. Arend for reappointment were sent to the Senate today by President Truman.
The two Alaskans were included among nearly two dozen nominations submitted to the upper house in the face of a decision by the Republican leadership not to consider any appointments during the special sessions of Congress.
July 29, 1923 — SAN FRANCISCO — Harding today is a sick man. Perhaps his physicians have not indicated how serious his illness is, beyond saying that “new symptoms” have arisen, “indicating complications.” Two leading California physicians, one of them a specialist, were called last night.
After the entire California program had been cancelled, it was informally stated that the President would remain in San Francisco until entirely recovered, which |F as regarded by some as likely to be ten days or two weeks. Some of the members of the party are of the opinion that the proposed water trip East would be abandoned, and the return trip made by rail, without stops for speeches or receptions. Other believed, however, that the sea trip would assist in recuperation.