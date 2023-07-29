10 YEARS AGO

July 29, 2013 — Fire crews have got as much of a handle on the Stuart Creek 2 Fire as they are going to get. Fire officials announced on Sunday that they have reached their objective of 71 percent containment. The fire canijot be fully contained by fire lines because of hazards in the military training range in which the fire began, according to a Sunday update from the Alaska Interagency Incident Management Team now handling the fire.