July 29, 2012 — On a rainy Thursday morning, six Eielson airmen sat together at a table at Little Richard’s Family Diner in North Pole having breakfast. For owner and morning cook Ed Richards, the sight of their camouflage uniforms was a relief.
Last month’s news that the Air Force would halt its plan to relocate Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 squadron and hundreds of personnel, their families and their sizable paychecks has been good news for businesses throughout North Pole, but the looming shadow of a decision in 2015 has many weighing the economic impact of the base.
July 29, 1997 — Last year’s bed tax money collected by the city of Fairbanks was used to help cover sewer and water projects, and not held for payment throughout this year as promised to local tourism and industrial development groups.
Mayor Jim Hayes said Monday that the city needed that tourism tax money — about $1.3 million — to help cover one of three utility projects. “That’s the only place it can be,” he said. “We used the money up front.”
July 29, 1972 — A split of opinion is growing between local politicians seeking more time in closing the city dump and state officials demanding action to solve solid waste disposal problems in Fairbanks before winter.
Dr. Max Brewer, commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation, granted a 10-day extension of his order to close the Fairbanks dump but refused a 30-day extension requested by Fairbanks Mayor Julian Rice.
Rice first requested action from Brewer to close the dump June 30, and Brewer responded with a July 5 order to close the facility at the south end of Cushman Street. The original order gave the city 15 days to close the dump, and Brewer granted a 10-day extension July 18.
July 29, 1947 — Though several of the doctors planning to attend were delayed, the annual meeting of the Alaska Territorial Medical Association got under way this afternoon in the Phillips-Mapleton Funeral Home in Fairbanks.
Registration had been scheduled for this morning but did not materialize due to delays in arrival, and there was no indication this afternoon as to what the final registration figure would be. Presiding at the sessions will be Dr. Paul B. Haggland of Fairbanks, president of the association. Dr. Floyd Woolcott of Fairbanks is chairman of arrangements for the meeting.