July 28, 2013 — A new study of the Yukon Flats region has revealed that the world’s boreal forests are burning at an historically unprecedented rate. Not only that, but the authors concluded fire rates likely will continue to grow in coming decades.
Both fire frequency and the amount of total biomass burned are higher now than they have ever been in the past 10,000 years, according to the study, which was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences.
July 28, 1998 — WASHINGTON— Monica Lewinsky is breaking her silence and telling prosecutors she had sexual relations with President Clinton, a possible prelude to a deal giving her complete immunity from prosecution, legal sources say.
In a nearly five-hour interview Monday in a midtown Manhattan residence, Lewinsky’s account included information considered relevant to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s criminal investigation of possible obstruction by Clinton and others, but she did not say Clinton asked her to lie, the sources said. Lewinsky’s account closely tracked her lawyers’ proffer of evidence to prosecutors early on in the probe, according to a key source. In that proffer, Lewinsky was said to have admitted having a sexual relationship with the president.
July 28, 1973 — CAPE KENNEDY — Three American astronauts rocketed into orbi today and successfully docked with the Skylab space station which is to be their home for a record 59 days. During their stay they are to study the sun, stars, earth and man.
Alan L. Bean, Dr. Owen K. Garriott and Jack R. Lousa linked their Apollo craft with the Skylab 201 miles above the earth after tracking it for more than eight hours after their launching from Cape Kennedy.
July 28, 1948 — Army Engineers are gathering data on two feasible plans for possible control of the waters of the Chena River, Byron Clark, of the Seattle Office, Corps of Engineers told the Fairbanks Lions Club today.
Clark arrived in Fairbanks yesterday to confer with Acting City Manager James Wilcox, and to seek necessary information on the Chena River problem. He told the Lions that the two alternatives being studied were the possibility of cutting a direct channel below town—thereby eliminating several bends of the river—and putting a dike around the town.
July 28, 1923 — ON PRESIDENT HARDING’S SPECIAL TRAIN — Suffering from an attack of ptomaine poisoning, President Harding remained in bed today by the orders of his physicians.
The special train today traversed the State of Oregon, en route to Yosemite Park from Seattle.