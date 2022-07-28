July 27, 2012 — The two Republican primary candidates for House District 5 might have agreed on most things during their first debate on Friday, but they differed over the role of government and its place in solving Fairbanks’ energy woes.
Candidates Pete Higgins and Aaron Lojewski squared off in what was largely friendly debate moderated by Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, during the Interior Republicans’ weekly luncheon.
July 27, 1997 — Fairbanks city officials are doing everything possible to survive a financial crunch this summer, one that will worsen when state revenue-sharing money isn’t paid on Thursday because city audits aren’t finished.
To make up a recent shortage of cash, city officials have taken utility subsidies early, held bill payments as long as legally possible, spent utility buyers’ “earnest money” on a sewer project and used last year’s bed tax money already promised to tourism marketers.
City Mayor Jim Hayes and some council members chalk up these measures as ways to address a “cash flow problem” they say will soon straighten out.
July 27, 1972 — As more and more evidence is gathered, it appears a bolt of lightning may have been responsible for the sudden deaths of 53 caribou found June 22 about three miles outside the Ft. Greely border.
Richard Hemmen, an officer with the Division of Fish and Wildlife Protection stationed at Delta, flew in an Army helicopter Thursday to the kill site.
Said Hemmen, “The Army was disturbed about speculation that it may have been responsible for the death of the animals and asked me to go along to take a look.
July 27, 1947 — SEATTLE — Bearl Sprott, wealthy Pasadena businessman who still proudly boasts of coming from Bear Creek, Mo., “where they don’t wear shoes,” was vacation-bound to Alaska today on the Breezin’ Through, 142-foot yacht.
Equipped with radar, a sailboat, canoe, two motorboats and an amphibian airplane, his boat has all the comforts of home, converted from a Canadian wartime patrol boat and with an estimated $200,000 value.