July 27, 2013 — The state has lifted some of the access restrictions in the Chena River State Recreation Area put in place during the Stuart Creek 2 wildfire. Restrictions remain in place for areas near the fire, including the Granite Tors, Mist Creek and South Fork trails.
The closure of those areas will remain through the weekend and “until fire-related public safety concerns are no longer an issue,” according to a news release Friday from the Alaska Division of Parks and O utdoor Recreation. The recreation area is open from 27 Mile to 39 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road.
July 27, 1998 — PALMER—Sure, France has its World Cup and Chicago revels in its sixth NBA championship. But Alaskans could have a bigger prize to crow about this fall — a 100-pound cabbage.
For years, the state’s giant crucifer growers have pampered, preened, prayed and otherwise tried to coax their green giants over the magic mark. But for all their horticultural hard work, the hundred-pound hurdle has remained as elusive as Alaska’s other heavyweight hope — the 100-pound king salmon. The closest call was in 1990 when a 98-pound cabbage took first prize.
July 27, 1973 — T h e Fairbank s Dail y News-Miner is taking steps to conserve newsprint in the wake of the strike by workers at the Powell River Paper Co. in Port Alberni, British Columbia, Publisher C.W. Snedden announced today.
The News-Miner today will be using some paper obtained from Jessen’s Daily, which last published in 1969. The paper from Jessen’s will require the use of narrow margins in today’s publication, and other days the four-year-old paper is used. Previously, the News-Miner cut down the size of its annual Golden Days edition because of the paper shortage. One time last month the paper supply was down to one day when a new shipment arrived.
July 27, 1948 — SEATTLE — Loaded with more than 40,000 tons of supplies for Arctic villages, northern outposts and the Navy’s Petroleum Reserve No. 4, five Navy cargo ships are on the way to Point Barrow today.
The convoy of attack transports, headed by the USS Union as flagship of the expedition, steamed out of Seattle’s Elliott Bay yesterday.
July 27, 1923 — VANCOUVER — President and Mrs. harding disembarked from the Henderson and stepped foot on Canadian soil here at 10 o’clock yesterday morning. The arrival of the Chief Executive of the United States was made the occasion of a military display excelling anything previous on the trip.
As the Henderson steamed thru the Narrows into Burrard Inlet, shortly before 10 o’clock, she was given a salute by the British light cruiser Curfew and the destroyer Patrician. When the President stepped down the gang-plank he was greeted by another salute, fired by the Sixty-eight Battery of the Fifteenth Brigade, Canadian Field Artillery.