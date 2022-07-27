10 YEARS AGO
July 27, 2012 — The suction dredgers wading around in Chena Slough on Thursday morning weren’t seeking gold. They had a much less desirable target — an invasive aquatic weed.
A group organized by the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District used the dredge to suck up thick mats of weeds that are clogging the slough along Badger Road.
The weed species, in the genus Elodea, is a popular aquarium plant. Turned loose, it grows rapidly in slow-moving water, damaging fish habitat and crowding out native vegetation.
25 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1997 — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alaska Attorney General Bruce Botelho will be in a Vancouver court Monday to personally file a lawsuit against 200 British Columbia fishermen and the government of Canada.
The case springs from the blockade of an Alaska state ferry by fishermen in Prince Rupert last week. The British Columbia fishermen contend that their Alaska counterparts are overfishing valuable sockeye salmon heading to Canadian waters.
50 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1972 — JUNEAU — Pledging not to undermine the Democratic presidential campaign in Alaska, Gov. William A. Egan stopped short today of solidly endorsing Sen. George McGovern and gave the nominee’s position on the trans-Alaska pipeline as the reason.
Egan, in an interview, said MeGovern’s position opposing the proposed 756-mile line could hurt his chances in Alaska and in turn cut deeply into the strength of other Democratic candidates in the state.
75 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1947 — Sharp criticism of seven of the nine Fourth Division members was voiced here yesterday by George Sundborg, former manager of the Alaska Development Board, who leveled charges of “regressive voting” and accused them of contributing to the Territory’s current financial plight.
Sundborg, who later in his talk attacked the Alaska Steamship Company and the U.S. Maritime Commission, spoke before the Junior Chamber of Commerce at its regular noon session.
Describing himself as a “sort of disembodied spirit” since his resignation as Development Board manager, Sundborg recalled that in his earlier days in Juneau as a newspaperman he had been accustomed to receive reports that the Territory had a bank balance between one and two million dollars. On July 1, 1947, the balance was only $8,000, against which was a bill for about $250,000 due cities of Alaska in school budget funding.