10 YEARS AGO
July 27, 2011 — Three dozen Alaska post offices could be shut down, leaving several rural communities without mail service as part of a cost-saving measure by the U.S. Postal Service.
Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe decided to consider the closure of 3,700 post offices nationwide in the face of dwindling revenue. Offices being studied in Alaska include those on several military bases — Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, Clear Air Force Station and Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage.
25 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1996 — ATLANTA — A bomb rocked Centennial Olympic Park early today, killing at least two people and injuring at least 110 revelers in the social center of the games. It was the first act of terrorism to strike the Olympics since the Munich Games of 1972.
“We will consider it an act of terrorism until information should arrive to the contrary,” said Woody Johnson of the FBI. Two more explosive devices were later found in the park, CNN reported.
50 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — A spokesman for former Interior Secretary Walter Hickel Monday flatly denied the former Alaska governor is making “feverish plans” to challenge Richard Nixon for the presidency.
Joseph Holbert, Hickel’s press secretary, was commenting on a report published Sunday in the Dallas, Tex., Times Herald that quoted unnamed “friends” of Hickel and unnamed Republican officials in Alaska as saying Hickel would challenge Nixon and become the state’s favorite son candidate at the GOP national convention next year.
75 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of State James F. Byrnes took off for Paris today with the personal assurance of President Truman that the country is behind him in his efforts to get a just peace for the world.
With considerably more fanfare than had attended any of his previous peace-making missions, Byrnes left for the Paris peace conference in the President’s personal plane at 12:30 p.m. He is due in Paris early tomorrow. The 21-nation conference to write peace treaties for Hungary, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania and Finland opens Monday.