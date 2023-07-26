10 YEARS AGO
July 26, 2013 — A federal grand jury expanded the scope of an Alaska drug case Thursday by indicting 11 additional suspects, including two Fairbanks residents, on charges of distributing cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine and oxycodone.
The new charges are in addition to 11 Alaskans previously indicted or already serving time for what prosecutors describe as a large “wholesale” drug business.
The new criminal charges represent prosecutors’ efforts to trace cocaine and other drugs further up the supply chain, Assistant U.S.
Attorney Frank Russo said Thursday. It’s part of an operation that began in January with the arrest of members of Anchorage hip-hop crew Up North “D” Boys, who prosecutors said used the music business to hide drug profits.
The suspects named in the new indictments are all in custody except for Fairbanks residents Etienne “Tin” Devoe, 40, and Gabrielle P. Haynes, 29, along with former Fairbanks resident Joshua “Lil’ J ” Haynes, 34, of Florida, Russo said. The U.S. Attorneys Office released photos of these three suspects and is asking anyone with information about their location to call the Drug Enforcement Administration at 907-271-5033.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1998 — Special prosecutor Kenneth Starr has subpoenaed President Clinton to appear before a federal grand jury in a dramatic legal maneuver to compel his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky case, two government officials said Saturday.
It is believed to be the first time a sitting president has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury and raises constitutional issues of whether the chief executive can be compelled to testify.
Presidential advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it now appears likely that Clinton will provide testimony in some form but that he hoped to avoid a grand jury appearance where witnesses cannot be accompanied by counsel.
Attorneys are exploring options over the site and scope of any questioning.
Starr is investigating whether the president and Lewinsky, a former White House intern, lied under oath in Paula Jones’ sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton. Investigators also want to know whether the president and confidant Vernon Jordan encouraged Lewinsky to lie by trying to help her find a job and a lawyer.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1973 — The 1973 World Eskimo Indian Olympics is scheduled to open tonight at 6:30 at the Patty Gym.
The Olympics will last through Saturday night. On Friday the coronation of Miss Eskimo Olympics will take place. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
This year opening ceremonies will be different than in years previous. A four-mile foot race starting and ending at the Patty Gym will take place promptly at 6:30 p.m. The winner will run into the gymnasium carrying the official torch and assist two Eskimo and Indian ladies light two lamps, one representing each culture. The Eskimo lamp will burn with seal oil and the Indian lamp from moose tallow.
Admission fees are $4 per adult and $2 per child. A season ticket is available for $10 per adult and $4 per child.
For years the Olympics have involved only Eskimos from the arctic to the southern regions of Alaska. This year the Fairbanks area will be able to view the Eskimo Olympics along with the Indian Olympics.
Visitors as well as local people sometimes think that in Alaska all natives are “Eskimo.” This is true in some of the northern regions but in the Interior of Alaska a large portion of the “natives” are Indian. The sponsors of the Olympics felt that it was only “fair” to represent both native cultures.
75 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1948 — JUNEAU — Brown as berries after a six-weeks trip, Robt. A. Miller, 23, Lewiston, Me., and Les Welch, Orofino, Idaho, University of Idaho students, arrived last night after canoing north from Seattle.
They made the 1033 mile trip (statute miles) in an aluminum canoe, after leaving Seattle June 10. They praised the hospitality of British Columbia and Alaska coastal communities and plan to remain here indefinitely.
100 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1923 — JUNEAU — The vicinity of Juneau will complete salmon packs in July, whereas the season usually ends on September I to 15. Labor is scarce and canneries are unprepared with cans and other supplies for the unexpectedly large salmon pack.
Juneau is differing from Astoria reports of Bristol Bay country. The pack in Southeastern Alaska will be limited to the ability and the preparations of the canneries there to handle the fish.
The run is so large that the problem is not to get the fish but to pack them. Some canneries report packs from 50 to 100 percent larger than at this time last year.