July 26, 2012 — There’s plenty of enthusiasm for recycling at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. But as far as campus officials are concerned, that might not be an entirely good thing.
Since June, the volume of items being dropped off at a series of recycling bins at the UAF campus has surged by 30 percent. Dealing with that still-growing program is starting to feel like as much of a burden as a blessing, UAF Sustainability Director Michele Hebert said.
Hauling those materials to K&K Recycling has cost about $75,000 in the past year, putting a strain on UAF resources for the program.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — A federal appeals court in Washington has sided with the state in a $25 million dispute with the oil companies that own the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled last week that the seven owner companies erred when they charged $100 million in Exxon Valdez spill litigation costs to the pipeline ta riff. That had the effect of reducing the state’s revenues from North Slope oil by $25 million.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had sided with the state previously, but the owner companies appealed the matter, said Alaska Attorney General Bruce Bothelo.
Bothelo’s office received word Friday that the appeals court had found for the state.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1972 — The Fairbanks North Star School Board was told Tuesday it has no right to keep “Hair” out of Hering Auditorium.
The board rejected a request for rental of the auditorium at Lathrop High School for a two-day showing of the popular “tribal love-rock musical” Aug. 12 and 13.The decision was made following the advice of the superintendent of schools, who said the play was undesirable “because of its controversial nature.”
The appeal was presented by Kay Guthrie, who is bringing the Venus Company production to Alaska, and his attorney, Lloyd Hoppner. The performance is to be sponsored by the local junior chamber of commerce group.
75 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1947 — JUNEAU — Brown as berries after a six-weeks trip, Robt. A. Miller, 23, Lewiston, Me., and Les Welch, Orofino, Idaho, University of Idaho students, arrived last night after canoeing north from Seattle.
They made the 1033 mile trip (statute miles) in an aluminum canoe, after leaving Seattle June 10. They praised the hospitality of British Columbia and Alaska coastal communities and plan to remain here indefinitely.