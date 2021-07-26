10 YEARS AGO
July 26, 2011 — The Fairbanks City Council voted 5-0 Monday evening to approve the sale of the Chena Building in downtown Fairbanks.
The building, at 510 Second Avenue, will be offered at its estimated market value of $450,000 “on a sealed bid, cash basis, as is, where is.” Offers must be presented in writing to the city clerk for consideration by the council.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1996 — EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE— A string of cars and pickup trucks pulled over on the Richardson Highway as the manta ray-shaped bird of prey swung into view Thursday afternoon.
“That even happens back at Whiteman,” said Lt. Gina Qurk, chuckling at the predictable effect of a passing B-2 Stealth bomber, regardless of whether those facing the sky are Alaskans or folks back at her air base in Missouri.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1971 — CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — America’s Apollo 15 explorers rocketed out of earth orbit today and streaked toward the moon on another search for lunar secrets. They are to conduct man’s first driving expedition on the surface, a quest among towering mountains and along side a deep canyon.
Col. David R. Scott, Lt. Col. James B. Irwin and Maj. Alfred M. Worden, all Air Force officers, broke away from the embrace of earth’s gravity at 12:30 p.m. EOT as a jarring rocket blast shot them out of orbit and sent them winging toward their distant target and one of history’s greatest scientific explorations.
75 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1946 — Lack of adequate sites and the necessity of working through many government agencies were the chief causes for slowness in veteran emergency housing developments presented today to the Junior Chamber of Commerce today by housing officials.
Robert George, chief of the Seattle FPHA management section, told the group that on a trip through Alaska in May FPHA officials had planned to allocate over 600 emergency dwelling units for the Territory. Each of the cities required under the law to furnish sites and utilities for the projects, had been unable to secure proper locations.
Ketchikan, slated for 100 units, could supply land for only 20, while Juneau could provide sites for only 24 of the 100 dwellings offered. Anchorage accepted 148 or 300 scheduled, while Fairbanks could accommodate only 30 units of the 100 offered. Seward, which had an adequate city-owned plot, will have 40 dwellings provided.