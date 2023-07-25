10 YEARS AGO
10 YEARS AGO
July 25, 2013 — Like most subsistence fishermen on the Yukon River this summer, Charlie Wright, of Tanana, didn’t catch nearly as many king salmon as he was hoping to.
With restrictions imposed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game that severely limited fishing time and reduced the size of the nets fishermen could use in an attempt to get more Yukon River kings to their Canadian spawning grounds, it was all Wright and other fishermen could do to catch even a few kings.
“It was the worst fishing I’ve ever had in my life because of the mesh size and amount of chum salmon,” said Wright, who fishes at the Rampart Rapids above Tanana. “I quit fishing a couple openings ago; it wasn’t worth it anymore.
25 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1998 — A group of three World Plus investors, which includes RaeJean Bonham’s brother, Terry Franklin, was indicted Friday on tax fraud charges after they allegedly failed to report sizable amounts of income earned from the investment scheme.
Avan Brees and Donald P. Jennings, both of Fairbanks, failed to pay taxes on $246,000 that they had earned from Bonham’s investment program in 1994 and 1995, and also made attempts to conceal their involvement, according to court records. Federal authorities claim that Franklin, who owns the Oasis Lounge, failed to pay taxes on $194,900 that he earned from his sister’s investment program.
At least 60 percent of that money was paid to Franklin during the course of 1995, before Bonham was forced into bankruptcy, according to court records.
50 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1973 — Matanuska Maid Dairy in Palmer today announced a 1-cent per quart wholesale price increase to retailers for whole milk and explained it has been caused by increased feed costs. Matanuska General Manager Jack Flint said the price of raw milk has increased to the dairy by 40 cents per hundred-weight (100 pounds), which necessitates an increase in the wholesale price of fresh milk in the amount of 1 cent per quart starting Monday.
He said the wholesale price of other dairy products will reflect the actual increased costs of product ingredients in accordance with Phase 4 of the President’s economic plan.
75 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1948 — ANCHORAGE — All but two members of the city’s 15-man police force were back on the job today as the citywide furor over the abrupt dismissal of City Manager Al Koenig and Chief of Police Elmer Johansen somewhat subsided.
Both of the positions, vacated by the city council because of dissatisfaction with their services, were filled temporarily. Major Frances Bowden named City Engagement Engineer Z.H. Tessendorf to the city manager post, and Lieut. Patrick Quigley as police chief.
100 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1923 — ABOARD U. S. S. HENDERSON WITH PRESIDENT HARDING — Favored by good weather the Henderson, returning from Alaska with the Harding party, was ahead of schedule today, and instructions were given to anchor off Campbell.
The Henderson will make a leisurely run tonight down the Georgia Straits and tomorrow morning will steam into Victoria harbor to allow President and Mrs. Harding and others to go ashore and spend ten hours on Canadian soil.
The newspaper correspondents are jubilant over prospects of a victory in a shuffle-board tournament, three of the four finalists being newspaper men. President Harding, Hoover, Work, Wallace fell by the way-side in the second and third rounds.