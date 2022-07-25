10 YEARS AGO
July 25, 2012 — The first tractor-trailer to ship goods over the Alaska Highway was on display Tuesday during an event at Lynden Transport’s Peger Road facility.
Old Number 27 — the tractor — and Old Number 22 B — the trailer — made the inaugural trip to Alaska in February 1954, with Lynden drivers Glen Kok and Oscar Roosma spelling each other at the wheel, company president and CEO Jim Jansen said.
25 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1997 — A generator exploded Thursday morning at Pump Station I on the trans-Alaska pipeline, causing a Fire and brief power outage. No injuries were reported.
No cause has been determined, said Alyeska spokeswoman Tracy Green, but the 6:20 a.m. explosion near Deadhorse involved an internal malfunction in one of the station’s two “lifeline” generators. The units produce backup electricity and power the station’s lights and ventilation systems.
50 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1972 — Vice President Spiro Agnew, pooh-poohing the philosophy that all technological change is bad and should be shunned, predicted that federal courts will act on what may be the final legal barrier to the trans-Alaska oil pipeline “sometime later this year, as I understand it.”
The vice president, here Monday on a whirlwind trip to the Interior — his first ever — spoke before a luncheon gathering of state Republicans at the Traveler’s Inn.
75 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1947 — ANCHORAGE — All but two members of the city’s 15-man police force were back on the job today as the citywide furor over the abrupt dismissal of City Manager Al Koenig and Chief of Police Elmer Johansen somewhat subsided.
Both of the positions, vacated by the city council because of dissatisfaction with their services, were filled temporarily. Major Frances Bowden named City Engagement Engineer Z.H. Tessendorf to the city manager post, and Lieut. Patrick Quigley as police chief.