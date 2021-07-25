10 YEARS AGO
July 25, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Eskimo hunters on an island in the Bering Sea were offered not only cash but firearms, ammunition, marijuana, cigarettes and snow machines for walrus ivory tusks and polar bear hides that were illegally sold, according to federal prosecutors.
When investigators totaled the take, the marine mammal peddling ring was responsible for the illegal sale and transport of approximately 230 pounds of walrus tusks valued at about $22,000 and two polar bear hides for $2,700, not to mention the tusks, skulls, teeth, jaw bones and other animal parts found in the home of the couple charged in the case. They also sold machine guns.
25 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1996 — EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE— A Royal Air Force pilot was rescued unharmed after ejecting—possibly as low as 100 feet above ground—from a Jaguar fighter bomber that crashed and burned Wednesday morning about 10 miles southeast of Chena Hot Springs Resort.
Iain Whittaker, a flight lieutenant with a RAF squadron based at Coltishall, England, was flying in single-file formation of eight Jaguars, spaced several miles apart, said Wing Commander Chris Harper, when a sudden mechanical fault caused the pilot to eject about 11:30 a.m.
50 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 26, 1971 — Santa’s Bake Shop, owned by long-time Fairbanksans Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Glaus, took top honors in.the 1971 Golden Days parade with their float “Baking 1800’s” which competed in a field of about 70 floats.
The float featured employes demonstrating how old-timers used to bake bread with children sitting nearby ready to eat it right out of the oven. The first place award was presented by Governor William A. Egan.
75 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1946 — TIENTSIN, China — Seven U. S. Marines who were captured July 13 by some 89 armed Chinese Communists were released last night to a special executie heardquarters truce team the Marine Commandant announced today. They were unharmed.
The Marines were seized by the Chinese at a small village 22 miles southwest of the port of Chinwangtao, where they had gone to obtain ice.