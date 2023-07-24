10 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2013 — A planned gold mine in Livengood can’t break even at today’s gold prices, according to a report released Tuesday by the company planning the mine.
Current gold prices of about $1,340 per ounce of gold are far below the about break-even point of $1,500 per ounce, according to a feasibility report released by International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (www.ithmines.com) on Tuesday.
With an initial price tag of $2.79 billion to build the mine about 80 miles northwest of Fairbanks, the mine would operate at a steep loss at today’s prices.
However, Tower Hills Vice President Tom Irwin, who oversaw the opening of Fort Knox Gold Mine, said there’s plenty of promise to the mine, which is forecasted to produce more than 8 million ounces of gold in its lifetime.
25 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1998 — A sex offender whose conviction was set aside upon completion of his sentence will not have to register with the Department of Public Safety, according to a Superior Court ruling issued Wednesday.
Superior Court Judge Richard Savell decided that the Legislature should decide who qualifies as a sex offender, not the state Department of Public Safety.
“As a matter of law, the Department (of Public Safety) acted outside the scope of its statutory authority,” Savell stated in his ruling.
The Department of Public Safety decided in December of 1995 that sex offenders whose convictions were set aside must still register their names, addresses and places of employment with the state.
Savell’s ruling marks the second time in as many months that a Fairbanks judge has refused to impose the registration requirements on an individual previously convicted of a sex offense.
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1973 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough pollution control office announced today its own transportation control plan for reducing carbon monoxide pollution in Fairbanks.
The plan was drawn up in an answer to similar transportation control regulations recently written by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which local and state officials are viewing as unacceptable.
The borough plan calls for a mandatory inspection and maintenance program for all vehicles in the borough and development of a mass transit system with state and federal financial assistance.
The EPA’s plan includes the inspection and maintenance program, but also calls for mandatory fitting of emission control devices on all cars, parking restrictions and idling restrictions.
Borough pollution Control Officer Ken MacKenzie said the mass transit proposal in his plan would bring a 50 percent reduction in vehicle miles traveled in downtown Fairbanks. The borough plan calls for much more local action than the EPA plan, which places the greatest burden of enforcement and action on the state.
75 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1948 — PHILADELPHIA — Steelworkers and coal miners, despite the beliefs of their top leaders, are considered fair game for recruiters in the third party drive.
This was made clear here yesterday as nearly 1,000 labor leaders rallied to organize the National Labor Committee for Wallace at Convention Hall. The rally was one of the significant keynote events just before opening session of “the founding convention of the Progressive party.”
It gave added emphasis to what observers have believed all along — that the third party draws the bulk of its strength from left-wing unions and from left-minorities in right-wing unions.
100 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1923 — In trying to raise a dump car which jumped the track at Fox yesterday morning, Frank Glass, and M. Hyland, Alaska Railroad employees, sustained injuries to their hands which are necessitating a several days’ layoff.
Hyland had the thumb of his left hand broken and Glass had three fingers of his right had smashed.
While raising the dump car the box raised into the horizontal position, and on dropping back unexpectedly, caught their hands between the box and frame.