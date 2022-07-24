10 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2012 — Fairbanks had by far the highest utility costs among U.S. urban areas in 2011, according to a national survey, with local residents paying more than double the national average.
According to data collected by The Council for Community and Economic Research, Fairbanks residents paid nearly 112 percent more than the typical urban resident. It far outpaced the second-most expensive city for utilities, Juneau, where residents paid 64 percent more than the average.
25 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1997 — WASHINGTON—Amid signs of growing Senate impatience with Canada, U.S. and Canadian officials have agreed to appoint special envoys to help resolve a divisive cross-border dispute over Pacific salmon.
Senators voted 81-19 on Wednesday to approve a nobinding resolution censuring Canada for failing to bring a swift end to the blockade of an American ferry by angry British Columbia fishermen. The measure also urges President Clinton to impose sanctions against Canada in the event of a recurrence.
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1972 — A hospital spokesman here said this morning a young Knoxville, Term., man attacked over the weekend by a bear at Mt. McKinley National Park is in “very satisfactory condition.”
The spokesman for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital said Eric Christopher Cauble, 21, a seasonal park ranger and naturalist, was recovering quickly from the brief attack and might be released in a few days.
75 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1947 — The Fairbanks Telephone Company believes it cannot afford to put into service the larger switchboard located by the city council, Councilman Reuel Griffin reported today after a conference with the Telephone Company management.
The city council had suggested that the new board be installed and operated by the company for the remaining three years of its franchise, while the city devotes its efforts to installing an automatic exchange to be ready to take over the business at that time or earlier.