10 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2011 — Mounds of dirt have never been so fun. The Goldstream Valley Lions Club is finally moving dirt on a plan for a mountain bike park that has been in the works for two years. This weekend, volunteers gathered at the Ken Kunkel Community Center to build the park.
John Hiltenbrand, with the Goldstream Lions, organized efforts to make a skills park for beginning mountain bikers including gathering volunteers and trail designer Ben Blitch, other people interested in the park and parks officials.
25 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1996 — NEW YORK — Investigators examining the small amount of wreckage recovered so far from the crash of Trans World Airlines Flight 800 said on Tuesday that they had not yet found any concrete evidence that the plane was destroyed by an explosive device.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, President Clinton said investigators were making progress, but he added: “We must not draw conclusions until we’re sure the conclusion is supported by the facts. And I cannot say that I’ve learned anything today which enables me to give you a definite conclusion about the cause of the accident.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1971 — Shipments to Alaska are continuing during the International Longshoremen’s Warehousemen’s Union strike against the Pacific Maritime Association, but the lag is apparently beginning to widen on materials other than food supplies.
The strike, which started July 1, has practically shutdown West Coast shipping. Shipments are continuing to Alaska under an agreement reaching with the ILU prior to the strike.
75 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1946 — ABOARD B-29 OVER BIKINI LAGOON — The fantastic power and heat of the world’s fifth atomic bomb churned Bikini lagoon into a cauldron of flames, smoke and steam and pitched battleships around like toy boats, but failed to sink most of the capital ships arrayed in the “death circle.”
From the press plane, observers were unable to locate the Arkansas after the blast and it appears that the old battleship went to the bottom of the lagoon.