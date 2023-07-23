10 YEARS AGO
July 23, 2013 — Alaska State Troopers say a pair of encyclopedia salesmen from Estonia who upset several residents in Fairbanks and North Pole with their aggressive selling tactics earlier this month have evidently moved on to Anchorage.
Troopers received several calls about the two salesmen from residents who said the two men were asking personal questions about them and their neighbors.
However, troopers said the two men were doing nothing illegal and that a resident in North Pole may actually be charged with assault after an altercation involving one of the salesmen on July 11.
Sgt. Mike Roberts at trooper headquarters in Fairbanks said troopers were well aware of the two foreign salesmen because the pair had knocked on the doors of several troopers, including Roberts.
“They were selling children’s encyclopedias,” Roberts said. “One of them was hitting Fairbanks and one was hitting North Pole.”
Roberts described the two men as “pushy and kind of aggressive” but at the same time called them “very polite and professional.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1998 — State biologists killed a 355-pound male black bear Sunday night in a subdivision along the Chena River near the Riverboat Discovery launch after it returned to forage through garbage outside a house for the second night in a row.
Biologists tranquilized the bear before deciding to kill it by injection, saying its size made it too risky and expensive to move or let go. Adult male black bears average 250 pounds.
“We tried to run it off and it came right back,” said biologist Bruce Dale with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “An adult bear like that, if it’s determined to get garbage we’d have to have a real intensive effort to track it and I don’t know if we could have done that.
“The chances of that bear not being a problem down the road were slim,” he said.
Also, with black bear season open year-round, Dale didn’t want a hunter killing the bear and unknowingly eating meat tainted with the tranquilizer.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — With 79 million acres of Alaska, the federal government could double the size of the nation’s parks and wildlife refuges, name 24 new wild and scenic rivers and have land left over for a lot of national forest. Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton may have had that combination in mind when he withdrew the land from public domain last year. Next month, when the panel formed to study the land submits its report, Morton will be confronted with that option and much more.
The inch-thick report compiled by the Joint Federal-State Land Use Planning Commission points to several complexities, among the major ones: The boundaries of the 39 blocks of “national interest” land are largely artificial, cutting through whole ecosystems that should be managed uniformly. In several huge withdrawals, land envisioned as a potential park or wildlife refuge or forest instead should be turned over to native regional corporations or the state. It is impossible to view future uses of the land without considering development of all of Alaska and preservation of the native culture. So little is known about some areas, particularly the arctic, that meaningful land , use planning will take decades. Although the federal government eventually will control about half of Alaska’s land, the state’s economic growth hinges heavily on reducing dependence on federal spending.
75 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1948 — PHILADELPHIA — Henry A. Wallace said today he will not repudiate any support that comes to him “on the basis of peace” in his third party presidential race.
Wallace told a news conference that if the communists want to support him, he will not denounce them. At the same time, he said no one is going to be able to prove that he is a communist.
The third party presidential candidate, arriving for the opening tonight of a convention which will nominate him for president and Sen. Glen Taylor of Idaho for vice president, sailed into the communist issue at his first meeting with reporters. Wallace said that where ever he has gone, newspapermen have attempted to pin him down on the communist question.
100 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1923 — LOS ANGELES — Southern California was jarred last night and early this morning by a series of earthquake shocks, some of sufficient violence to shatter the plate glass windows and send tons of brick tumbling form the buildings. The trembles were heaviest in San Bernardino and Redlands. Milder shocks were felt between 11:28 p.m. and 1 a.m., this morning.
SEATTLE — Earth shocks were recorded on the University seismograph at 11:35 last night, and continued for fifteen minutes. The heaviest intensity was recorded about 11:40. The distance away was approximately one thousand miles, probably coming from California, or Canada or Southwestern Alaska.