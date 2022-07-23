10 YEARS AGO
July 23, 2012 — They could have asked the real Red Green to stand up Sunday morning, but odds are that would have caused homemade boats to capsize and sent people into the Chena River.
Duct tape, suspenders, beards and ingenuity are always important parts of the Red Green Regatta. But this year the Red Green look-alikes were especially prevalent among the 97 boats because the star of the Canadian television show who inspired the event came to Fairbanks and participated as a guest judge.
This year the winning craft was Jai Alai Unlikely, a floating cardboard sports car carrying members of the Bjella and Irinaga families.
25 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1997 — MAPCO Alaska Petroleum announced plans on Tuesday to spend $70 million to expand the company’s North Pole refinery, boosting production by nearly 40 percent.
Right now, MAPCO produces about 45,000 barrels each day of various fuels. The planned expansion will boost daily production by 17,000 barrels, most of which will be made into jet fuel.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1972 — MOSCOW — The Soviet space probe Venus 8 parachuted safely onto the planet Venus Saturday, and transmitted information back to earth for 50 minutes before going silent, the news agency Tass reported.
The signals apparently stopped because the capsule was Incinerated or crushed by the Intense heat and pressure on the planet’s surface.
75 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1947 — An order issued by District Judge Harry E. Pratt today confirmed the independent school district election of July 7 and declared the new district to be established as the Fairbanks School District.
The judge further ordered that the five new school directors elected at the same time be vested with all the rights, powers and duties provided under the independent school district law. The members of the new board are L.F. Joy, Frank DeWree, Forbes L. Baker, Frank Conway and George Nelson Meyers.