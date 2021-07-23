10 YEARS AGO
July 23, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Rising costs have prompted an Alaska company to close six weekly newspapers that serve rural and largely Alaska Native communities, putting nearly 40 people out of work.
Calista Corp., an Anchoragebased Alaska Native corporation that has owned the Alaska Newspaper Inc. chain for 19 years, announced Friday the increasing costs of fuel, paper and print technology led to the board’s decision to shutter the chain and liquidate.
25 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1996 — The Fairbanks City Council put the brakes on the Municipal Utilities System sale Monday night, postponing a vote to place the matter on the ballot in October. Fairbanks Mayor Jim Hayes asked the council for postponement after learning contracts to sell MUS were not yet finalized.
Hayes said he also might have a buyer for the power plant and district heat systems and hopes to tuck that deal into the main offer.
50 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1971 — WASHINCTON — Alaska Attorney General John Havelock Friday urged that the planned Cannikin nuclear test be postponed until the Atomic Energy Commision (AEC) officially acknowledges the reasons for the blast.
Testifying before the Senate Foreign Attain Arms Control subcommittee, Havelock pointed out that the Nixon Administration had refused to admit until earlier this week that the proposed test is for toe Spartan Missile Warhead to be used in the Sentinel ABM system.
75 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C., — Secretary of Interior J. A. Krug will leave by plane August 11 for a 10-day visit to Alaska.
Krug said today the trip is being made “to obtain at first hand the information necessary to form the basis for speeding up the territory’s economic and social developement.”