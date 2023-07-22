July 22, 2013 — WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Some Vermont farmers want to plant hemp now that the state has a law setting up rules to grow the plant, a cousin of marijuana that’s more suitable for making sandals than getting high. But federal law forbids growing hemp without a perm it, so farmers could be risking the farm if they decide to grow the plant that the Drug Enforcement Agency basically considers marijuana.
Hemp and marijuana share the same species — cannabis sativa — but hemp has a negligible content of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Under federal law, all cannabis plants fall under the marijuana label, regardless of THC content.
July 22, 1998 — After years of nibbling at its enormous maintenance backlog, the University of Alaska Fairbanks is eager to take a big bite. Nearly $37 million has been allocated to repair crumbling buildings at the UAF campus in fiscal 1999, up from $5.25 million last year.
With that money in hand, university workers are planning the fixes needed on five of the biggest maintenance headaches—the Arctic Health Research Center; the Brooks, Duckering and Fine Arts buildings; and Rasmuson Library.
July 22, 1973 — WASHINGTON — President Nixon today denied requests to supply tape recordings of his personal conversations about the wiretapping scandal. The Senate Watergate committee responded by unanimously authorizing a subpoena for them, and special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox said he also would seek a subpoena. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr., (R—Tenn) the committee’s vice chairman, said the panel also authorized a subpoena for presidential documents which it has been seeking. Baker said the vote of the bipartisan, seven-man committee was unanimous.
Nixon’s refusal, followed by the two subpoena decisions, appeared to set the stage for a two-front constitutional battle that will spill into the courts. Nixon said he will withhold the tapes to preserve the separation of powers. He said the tapes wouldn’t settle the issue of his involvement in the wiretapping or cover-up, anyway.
July 22, 1948 — The first goat milk ever flown to Alaska has arrived in Fairbanks—in the original container. The airborne goats, three of them, brought their four kids with them. They were also accompanied aboard the Pan America Airways cargo clipper by their owner herding dogs—three grown Siberian Samoyeds and six puppies.
Under the hand of Mr. and Mrs. Johan Oisson, the goats propose to open up the goat milk market in Interior Alaska.
July 22, 1923 — SITKA — President Harding here today concluded his visit to Alaska, exactly two weeks from the day he first stepped on the soil of the Territory, and tonight the Marine transport Henderson carrying the Presidential party sailed out of the harbor bound for Victoria and Seattle.
The Chief Executive, and also Mrs. Harding, expressed a deep feeling of regret as they said farewell to the citizens of this little town, where occurred the ceremony of transferring the Territory from the Russians to American rule, and thru these citizens goodbye to Alaska. The two weeks spent in Alaska have given the President and his cabinet advisors accompanying him a new vision of Alaska, and, as he himself has said, a new determination to do all in his power to bring this vast Territory to its fullest development.