10 YEARS AGO

July 22, 2013 — WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Some Vermont farmers want to plant hemp now that the state has a law setting up rules to grow the plant, a cousin of marijuana that’s more suitable for making sandals than getting high. But federal law forbids growing hemp without a perm it, so farmers could be risking the farm if they decide to grow the plant that the Drug Enforcement Agency basically considers marijuana.