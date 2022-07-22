July 22, 2012 — The National Park Service will limit the number of vehicles allowed on the wilderness portion of Denali Park Road at 160 per day starting in 2015, but that still represents a potential sizable increase in traffic on the only road leading into Alaska’s premier national park.
The 160-vehicle-per-day cap will replace the current seasonal limit of 10,512 vehicles allowed on the road beyond 15 Mile during the 110-day tourist season from Memorial Day to a week after Labor Day. Private traffic on the park road is restricted beyond 15 Mile, and buses are used to shuttle the roughly 400,000 tourists that visit Denali into and out of the park.
July 22, 1997 — PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia — After blockading an Alaska-bound ferry in port for three days, angry Canadian salmon fishermen let it continue north late Monday.
The Malaspina, with 135 passengers and 88 vehicles on board, gave three long blasts of its horn shortly after 10 p.m. Pacific time. It pulled away in a steady rain and quickly disappeared into dense fog.
The decision to end the protest came two hours after fishermen met with Canadian Fisheries Minister David Anderson, who urged them to let the ferry pass so that officials from Canada and the United States could resume negotiations on a salmon quota dispute that sparked the blockade.
July 22, 1972 — The 1972 Golden Days celebration heads into its last days with the annual parade, the Pedro monument dedication, the Mug-up and the drawing for the poke of gold highlighting the activities.
The parade and the dedication were set to be held earlier this afternoon, with the parade set to begin at noon and the dedication at 3 p.m.
The Mug-up at the Eagles Hall will begin at 6 p.m. with a second sitting at 7:30. The Pioneers of Fairbanks will be there swapping stories and checking beard lengths as they relive some of the areas’ earlier times when men were heartier and times rougher than today.
July 22, 1947 — A young Chicago legal secretary, Miss Eileen Utterback, had no sooner mentioned that she would like to remain a little longer in Kotzebue when her wish almost was granted.
With 20 other members of an Arctic Coast tour and their guide, Miss. Virginia Hill, Miss Utterback saw their chartered Lavery Airways DC3 plane damaged Saturday when a smaller Stinson plane struck its wing in starting to take off. The Stinson was identified as an Alaska Airways plane piloted by Forest Woods.