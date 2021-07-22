10 YEARS AGO
July 22, 2011 — One of two groups of grizzly bears that were reported in the Salcha area three weeks ago are still hanging around, though they have moved into a new neighborhood.
A sow grizzly with three young cubs is still roaming around the rural, wooded community 40 miles southeast of Fairbanks along the Richardson Highway, according to wildlife biologist Tony Hollis at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Fairbanks, who has been tracking their movements.
25 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1996 — WASILLA — The Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly has voted to not approve an October ballot measure that would allow voters to decided whether the borough government should take over regulation of fireworks sales.
The assembly voted 5-2 against the proposed ordinance last week. The rejection leaves control over fireworks sales in the hands of the City of Houston, home of a number of Parks Highway fireworks vendors.
50 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1971 — WASHINGTON — The Interior Department, blocked from authorizing an Alaska oil pipeline for the past year by a federal judge here, is trying to transfer the case to a district court in Alaska.
Environment groups who won last year’s court injunction say they could not afford to continue their case if the transfer is granted. The Interior Department’s argument is that “a transfer would be for the convenience of the parties and in the interest of justice.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1946 — LA PAZ, Bolivia — Student and labor revolutionists took over the government of Bolivia today after assassinating President Gualberto Villarroel, who was thrown bodily from the presidential palace, hanged from a lamppost and then paraded lifeless and naked through the streets on an army tank.
After the macabre parade in this highest capitol in the world, the slain president’s body again was hanged from a lamppost before the palace. The four days of bloody street fighting in which 2,000 persons were reported killed or wounded ended Sunday with victory for the rebels. Many of the president’s close collaborators died with him.