July 21, 2013 — Fort Greely could see an increase in the number of interceptor missiles beyond the increase announced earlier this year depending on the level of threat posed by Iran, the director of the Missile Defense Agency told members of a Senate committee.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel in March said the Obama administration had decided to expand the number of missiles at Fort Greely to 44 in response“ to actions by North Korea.
July 21, 1998 — JUNEAU—As the Legislature returned for a second special session Monday, the Alaska Federation of Natives stepped back from its support of a proposal for reconciling state and federal laws on subsistence hunting and fishing.
To avert a threatened Dec. 1 takeover of subsistence fishing management on most Alaska waters, Gov. Tony Knowles wants lawmakers to send voters a proposed constitutional amendment allowing a rural priority for subsistence hunters and fishermen. A similar amendment failed in the first special session, which ended June 1, and another version died in committee during the regular session.
July 21, 1973 — Despite rumors of a gasoline shorlage and other dampening predictions for tourism, it seems that visitors are flocking into Fairbanks in numbers equal to or greater than in years past.
A random check of hotels, gift shops, and other businesses directly catering to tourist business produced a variety of responses, but few seemed to think that business had declined from previous years. About the worst anyone reported was that business was about the same. while some indicated that it was “really booming.”
July 21, 1948 — NEW YORK — Twelve Communist leaders, representing the party’s high command in America, were under indictment today on charges of advocating the violent overthrow of the United States Government.
Seven of the 12 — including William Z. Foster, national chairman of the party in the United States and Eugene V. Dennis, general secretary — were arrested last night shortly after their indictment by a federal grand jury investigating subversive activities.
July 21, 1923 — CORDOVA — Standing beside the Copper river, President Harding today saw one of the grandest sights of Alaska. Away a quarter of a mile on the farther shore towered the massive ice cliffs of Child’s glacier, resplendent in their whiteness and delicate tints of blue and emerald. More impressive than the glacier colors, however, were the manifestations of its activity and mysterious power as huge portions of it, some weighing hundreds of tons, broke away with a roar like heavy thunder and plunged into the river, soon to be dissolved in to water after hundreds of years in a frozen state.
Child’s glacier is one of the largest live glaciers in Alaska, and for that matter, in the world; and altho the party members during the Alaska trip have seen scores of glaciers, the one seen today excelled all others. The President and other members of the party, excepting Mrs. Harding. who remained aboard the transport Henderson, made the fifteen-mile trip to the glacier &» the guests of the Copper River A Northwestern railroad, leaving here at 10 o’clock. Arriving at the famous million dollar bridge, which Hie railroad constructed across the turbulent Copper river, the party left the train and walked along a foot path a half mile until they could look directly across the stream to the glacier fake.