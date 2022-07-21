10 YEARS AGO
July 21, 2012 — Longtime admin strator Michele Stalder has been named the permanent dean at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College, the school announced Friday.
Stalder has worked at the campus for more than 30 years in various roles, seeing it evolve from Tanana Valley Community College to Tanana Valley Campus to CTC.
25 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1997 — PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia — Alaska authorities got what they wanted from a Canadian court early Sunday — an order freeing a state ferry from a port blockade — but were waiting for police to clear angry fishermen out of the way.
While the fishermen considered the order and debated their next move Sunday night, some passengers aboard the ferry Malaspina shouted obscenities at a few fishermen who burned an American flag.
The fishermen, angry that Alaskans have been intercepting sockeye salmon bound for Canadian streams, say they won’t move until they can talk with Canadian Fisheries Minister David Anderson. That’s expected today.
50 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1972 — The Alaska Public Utilities Commission yesterday suspended the proposed rate increase by the Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System for a period not to exceed six months, but it appears today their authority to make the suspension may be challenged by local officials.
The order said the commission was “gravely concerned over the magnitude of the increases and the severe adverse impact they would have to the future growth and economic stability of the Fairbanks area.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1947 — After weeks of probing by mail and telegram for a spare telephone switchboard that could be brought here to augment the present emergency telephone system, the city of Fairbanks today had offers of not one but two such boards.
One of the boards is an 1100-line army switchboard presently located at Ogden, Utah, crated and packed ready for overseas shipment. The other is located in Ohio or Chicago and is a 1200-line outfit, also ready to be shipped.