10 YEARS AGO
July 20, 2013 — North Pole residents likely will have the chance to purchase all the fireworks they couldn’t buy this Fourth of July.
The North Pole City Council passed an ordinance Monday allowing an additional sale period for fireworks later in the year if one of the earlier sales periods was closed.
25 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1998 — ANCHORAGE—Leaders of Anchorage’s black clergy staged a rally Saturday, promising their support for Alaska Natives on the issue of subsistence.
“What we’re fighting for is to have the legislators put it on the ballot and let the people decide,” said the Rev. William Greene, pastor of Eagle River Missionary Baptist Church and an organizer of the rally. “What affects the Alaska Federation of Natives affects all people of color. We’re together on this,” Greene said.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1973 — WASHINGTON — A former assistant attorney, general testified today that President Nixon personally asked him to get tapes of White House-ordered telephone taps away from the FBI and into the White House.
Robert C. Mardian told the Senate Watergate committee he was summoned to the Western White House by Nixon after an FBI associate director had warned that the politically sensitive tapes might come into possession of J. Edgar Hoover.
75 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1948 —Russia with great propaganda fanfare said today she has made 100,000 tons of grain available to feed Berlin, including the blockaded western areas.
The 2,000,000 Germans in the U.S., British and French zones must pay for such bread with Russian-sponsored currency, the Kremlin ruled in what seemed an attempt to convince Germans the new western currency is no good.
100 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1923 — ON BOARD U.S.S. HENDERSON WITH PRESIDENT HARDING, Via Valdez — The consensus of opinion among officials of the Harding party, after an inspection of Alaska, is that the Territory will gradually develop, but that no sensational boom can be expected as a result of the visit of Harding, Work Hoover and Wallace.
The Harding party arrived at Valdez today, and is now voyaging to Cordova and Sitka, the remaining two stops before Vancouver, B.C., and the return to the United States at Seattle. Secretary Hoover is expected to make his Alaska policy clear in a statement to be issued soon.