10 YEARS AGO
July 20, 2012 — It looks like the Borough Assembly isn’t the only lawmaking body that’s trying to increase public input on spending.
The Legislature this week released a new website, titled “Understanding Alaska’s Budget” at alaska búdget.com, that comes complete with slick graphics and animated videos explaining the state’s income, spending, savings and the possibility of a spending gap.
25 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1997 — A clutch of children surrounded Tom McGrane and his furry friend every time he paused along the Golden Days parade route.
Stooping carefully, he allowed knee-high toddlers to lightly pat the shiny brown coat of a miniature goat cradled in his arms. McGrane trailed far behind the petting zoo float he was originally part of, but that didn’t seem to bother either McGrane or the goat.
The annual Golden Days parade is for children of all ages, and Saturday’s dark clouds did little to diminish the enthusiasm of the thousands of parade-goers or participants who flocked downtown.
50 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1972 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Despite “Alaska’s new rules of the game,” a New York Investment firm predicts the oil industry generally will favor moving North Slope oil through an Alaskan pipeline.
The report by Burnham and Co. Inc. was the second issued in an analysis of Alaska’s new pipeline regulatory and oil taxation laws.
The firm’s first report, made public last Friday, advised investors that oil legislation passed by the 1972 legislature may be giving the oil industry second thoughts about its investments in Alaska.
75 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1947 — SEATTLE — A busy weekend awaits Cecilia Thibodeau, queen of the Fourth of July celebration at Juneau, Alaska, and her princess, Ann Thompson.
They will be guests of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce after their arrival by plane tonight, bearing the keys of Juneau for presentation to E.L. Skeel, president of the Seattle Chamber.