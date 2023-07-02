10 YEARS AGO
July 1, 2013 — Wildfires continue to burn as the warm and dry weather in the Interior continues.
The Skinny’s Road Fire, located halfway between Fairbanks and Nenana near the Parks Highway, is still causing delays as pilot cars guide drivers through the area. The fire is 45 percent contained and remains at 1,422 acres, said Brian Ballou, lead information officer for the Skinny’s Road Fire.
Crews have constructed a fire line all the way around the fire and are working on extinguishing the parts of the fire that are close to the line. Wind in the afternoon stirred up the fire yesterday and it could happen again.
“We’re still waiting to see if anything will stir up this afternoon,” Ballou said.
Seven bulldozers, three fire engines, three water tenders, two helicopters and more than 300 firefighters have been stationed at the fire. Pilot cars will continue to escort drivers between mileposts 322 and 332 from 6 a.m. to midnight because lots of personnel and equipment is working and being moved along the highway.
The Stuart Creek 2 Fire is causing ash fall on Chena Hot Springs Road in the Two Rivers area. Ash has been reported at 12 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road and in the Chatanika drainage past Cleary Summit.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1998 — Boaters at Chena Lake Recreation Area must now wear life jackets when on the water at the lake section of the park, according to a new rule imposed this week by the borough.
The new policy, which applies to rental boats and personal craft, replaces a previous requirement that boats simply carry a personal flotation device for each occupant.
“We would like people to realize this is a serious issue,” said Karl Kassel, the borough’s parks superintendent. “Personal flotation devices are important. Most of our people have always worn PFDs. It’s not a noticeable change for most people.”
Kassel said the policy will be enforced.
Chief Tim Biggane of the North Star Volunteer Fire Department, which answers calls to the park, applauds the idea.
“It is going to be an enforcement problem just like motorcycle helmets. Hopefully, people will see the value of and use life preservers and not think it won’t happen to them.”
50 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1973 — The first of October. That’s the date legislation enabling construction of the trans-Alaska pipeline should clear Congress, predicted U.S. Rep. Don Young in an interview here this morning.
Young, in Fairbanks during the Fourth of July Congressional break, discussed the House Interior subcommittee’s pipeline bill, highway funds for Alaska, Ft. Wainwright, and commented on some of the recently reported conflicts between his and Sen. Mike Gravel’s offices.
The pipeline bill introduced Friday is sponsored by the subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. John Metcher, D-Mont., and 20 members of the House Interior and Insular Affairs Committee including Young. Young said he expects five more members of the committee to add their support also.
The bill calls for the interior secretary to permit the trans-Alaska pipeline to be built without any further judicial or environmental review; requires the right-of-way be amended to allow pipeline construction; requires oil companies to pay fair market rental value and pay for federal costs of monitoring the construction; and calls for the investigation of a trans-Canada pipeline as a supplement to the Alaska route.
75 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1948 — WASHINGTON — A Navy mission sent to Germany to study Nazi technological developments was “startled” by the progress made in some fields, especially rocket and jet-propelled weapons.
The mission’s chief, Commodore Henry A. Schade, said if the war had lasted another six months the Nazis would have had “quite a few new weapons in operation.” He declined to elaborate other than to say their major developments were in the field of rocket and jet propelled weapons.
100 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1923 — Before you read this paper, the Brooklyn Eagle party of about 100 will be in Prince Rupert, on their way here where they will spend FOUR DAYS, and advertising Alaska and what they are going to see at Fairbanks every step of the way. It is composed of bankers, lawyers, professional men, newspaper men, all of prominence in the East, and the wives accompanying them are prominent in Eastern Society. Some things they expect to see here and were told they would see here are taboo, so all and sundry must work for their entertainment, each doing their part. Upon the Women’s Committee of the Commercial Club is going to fall of lot of hard but enjoyable work.