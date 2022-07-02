10 YEARS AGO
July 1, 2012 — Fairbanks police shut down several roads on the south side of the city Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a man waving a rifle.
After about 90 minutes of unsuccessful searching, police determined there was no immediate threat to the public.
The first officer responded to the intersection of the Mitchell Expressway and Peger Road just after 4 p.m., within about a minute of the initial report of an older white male wearing a white shirt, dark jeans and boonie hat waving a scoped rifle, said Fairbanks police Sgt. Gary Yamamoto.
25 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1997 — An in-house dispute among Prudhoe Bay oil-producers is casting new light on the immense depth of Alaska’s North Slope crude reserves, adding yet another angle to the national debate concerning the future of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The Slope’s major producers, BP Exploration and ARCO, have traditionally handled their longterm oil recovery projections as closely held trade secrets. But cracks are appearing in that corporate wall of secrecy as BP squares off against ARCO and Slope partner Exxon in a disagreement over the best uses for the natural gas byproducts of Prudhoe’s Bay’s production.
50 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1972 — The reputation of Fairbanks as a bawdy brawling frontier town suffered this week when members of the Petroleum Club complained about pictures in an exhibit of nudes hanging in the club in the Polaris Building.
The exhibit was hung last Saturday by the Fairbanks Art Guild, following a suggestion of a theme of nudes made by the club. After the pictures were up, apparently it became a different story, because by Wednesday the manager of the dub, Nandas Pappas, called Lorane Vaughan, president of the guild, and asked her to change the exhibit due to complaints.
On query from News-Miner, Pappas said, “It is not because of the theme, but because of the art. The first two exhibits which hung here were very good and we want to maintain a high quality of art. These are poorly and quickly prepared it seems.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 2, 1947 — WASHINGTON — A Navy mission sent to Germany to study Nazi technological developments was “startled” by the progress made in some fields, especially rocket and jet-propelled weapons.
The mission’s chief, Commodore Henry A. Schade, said if the war had lasted another six months the Nazis would have had “quite a few new weapons in operation.”
he declined to elaborate other than to say their major developments were in the field of rocket and jet propelled weapons.