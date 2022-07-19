10 YEARS AGO
July 19, 2012 — The deep bellow of Native drums resounded throughout the Carlson Center arena Wednesday evening, heralding the opening of the 51st World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, a four-day cultural celebration highlighting Native culture and games.
Native drummers led each of the five Athabascan and Eskimo dance teams around the center arena followed by Miss WEIO 2011 Kelsey Wallace, this year’s contestants vying for the 2012 Miss WEIO title and WEIO Native athletes, including a five-member team from Greenland.
25 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1997 — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The U.S.-Canada “salmon war” is running as hot as ever.
Washington state’s commercial and tribal Fishermen can resume Fishing the early Stuart run of sockeye salmon this weekend, despite objections from the British Columbia premier. And the Canadian government is accusing Americans of violating international laws, calling for an end to the Alaska salmon fishery that is supposedly threatening Canada sockeye stocks.
50 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1972 — “I hope the developing world will not repeat the mistakes of the developed world, and I think we could demonstrate how this process takes place in Alaska,” the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency said yesterday.
William D. Ruckelshaus spoke before a meeting of the Farthest North Press Club and the Alaska Conservation Society at Wood Center. He is in Alaska to familiarize himself with the state’s unique environmental problems.
Ruckelshaus gave a short talk on the history and organization of the EPA and said the agency’s primary problem was to establish credibility of the federal government’s desire to do something about environmental problems.
75 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1947 — TIHWA, Northwest China — Outer Mongolian troops attacking Peitashan in Sinkiang province July 5 used German and Soviet weapons, and some had gold medals embossed with Stalin’s profile, a 22-year-old defending cavalryman said today.
The cavalryman gave his name as Cherzinia and said he was the son of a Kazan chief in the Peitashan area. He gave this version of what Chinese military authorities termed a typical skirmish.