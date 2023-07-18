10 YEARS AGO
July 18, 2013 — State officials, community leaders, business owners and local residents were united in their opposition to an Air Force proposal to relocate Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 Aggressor Squadron.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
July 18, 2013 — State officials, community leaders, business owners and local residents were united in their opposition to an Air Force proposal to relocate Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 Aggressor Squadron.
Dozens of people took to the microphone at a hearing hosted by the Air Force at the Westmark Hotel in Fairbanks regarding a draft Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed move on Wednesday night. A second hearing is scheduled for North Pole tonight.
25 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — Critics of the Legislature’s effort to define marriage in Alaska turned to the state courts on Friday, filing a lawsuit aimed at removing a constitutional amendment proposal from the November ballot.
Robert Wagstaff, an Anchorage lawyer pursuing the case for free on behalf of two gay men and a Baptist minister and his wife, said the proposal violates the rights of homosexual Alaskans.
50 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1973 — The cliff-hanging Senate vote Tuesday to sweep away all remaining barriers t o construction of the proposed trans-Alaska pipeline was more than a victory for Alaska. It was also sweet vindication of the strategy originally espoused by Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, who suffered through the stinging criticism of political friends and foes alike in sticking to his view that the Senate should be forced to vote on the Alaska pipeline issue.
At the same time, the dramatic vote was proof of the awesome lobbying power of the U.S. oil industry, which threw its considerable talent and resources behind passage of the Gravel-Stevens amendment. And Tuesday’s vote marked a dose but decisive defeat for the country’s environmental lobby, which mounted an equally enthusiastic, but not as well financed campaign to counter the oil interests.
75 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1948 — WASHINGTON — Four Oregon and Washington physicians will spend August in Alaska treating alling Eskimos, Aleuts and Indians, Secretary of the Interior J.A. Krug said today.
They will visit Alaska Native Service hospitals at Sitka, Juneau, Tanana, Bethel and Kanakanak and will go to many outlying villages where medical service is not available.
100 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1923 — SEWARD — President Harding and Cabinet officers having visited the Interior of Alaska, in five days, traveling more than one thousand miles and conferring at every opportunity with the people concerning their problems, were again aboard the transport Henderson today, prepared to depart from Seward early Thursday for Valdez and Cordova.
Party of the stay on the return to Seward will be occupied by the party, headed by the President, on a fishing excursion to Russian river, while Mrs. Harding remains on the Henderson resting in quiet. Doctors in attendance on the party said Mrs. Harding is rapidly recovering her strength, and that the fatigue, which caused the President to cancel his proposed automobile trip over the Richardson Highway, is yielding satisfactorily to treatment.