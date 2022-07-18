10 YEARS AGO
July 18, 2012 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks has landed a $20 million research grant from the National Science Foundation, the university announced Tuesday.
The funds will support a five-year project dubbed Alaska Adapting to Changing Environments, or Alaska ACE. It will conduct interdisciplinary research into Alaska communities’ capacity to respond to environmental and social changes.
25 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1997 — F.W. Woolworth, the last of America’s five-and-dime store chains, called it quits Thursday, bowing to the dominance of “big box” discounters and a generation of customers who preferred to shop in the suburbs.
About 400 F.W. Woolworth outlets will start shutting down later in the year following an unsteady decade of store closures and massive layoffs. About 9,200 people will lose their jobs, the New York-based Woolworth Corporation said.
In Alaska, Woolworth has one store in Fairbanks and one in Anchorage.
50 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1972 — WASHINGTON — The Interior Department’s approval of the planned trans-Alaska oil pipeline was “arbitrary and capricious,” environmentalists argued Monday in renewed efforts to block the project.
Interior Secretary Rogers C. B. Morton has not yet complied with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act for an adequate statement of the project’s environmental impacts compared with reasonable alternatives, the groups argued.
75 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1947 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Kenai Peninsula forest fire, which turned south after making a last stab at the town of Kenai earlier in the week, was advancing today toward Chickaloon Bay and the town of Kasilof.
A.F. Ghiglione, assistant superintendent of the Alaska Road Commission, said swampland 10 miles from Kasilof would act as an effective barrier to the flames.