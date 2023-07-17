10 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2013 — Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 Aggressor Squadron was back in the air Monday after being grounded for three months because of nationwide budget cuts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
10 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2013 — Eielson Air Force Base’s F-16 Aggressor Squadron was back in the air Monday after being grounded for three months because of nationwide budget cuts.
The fighter jets, along with a third of the Air Force’s combat fleet, had funding restored with $208 million of a $1.8 billion reprogramming allocation authorized by Congress. The planes had been grounded in April.
“Eielson’s restored flying hours allow our Aggressors to be in the air again,” stated Brig. Gen. Mark Kelly, 354th Fighter Wing commander, in a press release Monday.
Kelly said the squadron will fly at a reduced rate but will focus on the upcoming Red Flag-Alaska training exercise slated for Aug. 8-23.
Training cuts had come under fire from Alaska’s congressional delegation, particularly Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who criticized the sequestration for failing to give federal agencies and the military flexibility to decide where cuts are made.
25 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1998 — With placards and with words, Fairbanks laborers turned out in numbers Thursday night to urge quick federal approval of the Northstar oil project that promises 100 construction jobs for local residents this winter.
“Northstar=Fairbanks jobs” and “Northstar Now!” read the signs that demonstrators waved prior to the U.S. Corps of Engineers’ public hearing on its Northstar draft environmental impact statement. Many of those who testified at the Bureau of Land Management building said winter work on the offshore oil project would be jeopardized by any delay in the permitting process.
“We Fairbanks workers have house payments and other bills to pay and the loss of these jobs on Northstar would have a devastating negative impact to us and our community,” said Jim Plaquet, business agent for the 1,100 Fairbanks members of Operating Engineers Local 302.
50 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1973 — Golden Days this year recreates some of the “legends of the last frontier,” the tales and adventures of those who first settled the state of Alaska. The true, and sometimes not-so-true legends, grew up around the excitement of gold rush, land rush, and the rigors of life on the last frontier. Gold supplied many of the legends.
Thanksgiving Day, 1906, the people of the Tanana Valley found they had much to be thankful for. The fruitful gold fields attracted over 20,000 people to the area that year, and yielded $10 million in gold, over $3 million more than the year before, but somewhat less than the $12 million that had been predicted.
75 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1948 — A Cuban hijacker, waving a fake hand grenade and a pistol and shouting “boom boom,” commandeered a jetliner with 64 persons aboard over Texas yesterday and forced it to Havana after a tense refueling stop in New Orleans.
The 56 passengers of the Los Angeles to Miami DC8 returned to Miami at 11:15 p.m. EDT aboard a prop-driven Cuban refugee plane. The National Airlines jetliner came back with its seven crewmembers earlier.
“Fidel ordered me back to Havana dead or alive,” said the hijacker, who only spoke Spanish.
100 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1923 — NENANA — Secretaries Hoover and Work, of the Commerce and Interior Departments, respectively, promised Nenana people yesterday that they would jointly institute an inquiry thru their departments and the Washington government to determine to what extent, if any, the Canadian railroad authorities operating the White Pass railway, and said to be cooperating with the Canadian Pacific, are discriminating against American transportation systems in Alaska.
The complaint of discrimination was made by R. G. Southworth, publisher of the Nenana News, who said he would file with the Secretaries information supporting his charge.
Secretary Hoover expressed the belief that the Interstate Commerce Commission might have jurisdiction, under the provision of the law covering unfair practices of competition between common carriers, in that the White Pass line traversed twenty miles of Alaskan territory between Skagway and Whitehorse.
If the discrimination is stopped, Southworth said, many passengers would enter the Interior of Alaska by the Yukon River route.