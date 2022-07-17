10 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2012 — The Alaska Energy Authority has announced 58 proposed individual studies on such topics as wildlife, fish, subsistence and recreational issues to meet federal licensing requirements to build the Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project.
The studies were detailed in a plan submitted Monday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the governing agency for licensing hydroelectric projects, as part of the review process to meet environmental and safety standards.
25 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1997 — Crafters of the state’s most recent subsistence solution lobbied for the support of business Wednesday, saying the state needs consensus on the complex issue to keep federal game wardens from managing Alaska’s fish and game.
Pressure from federal courts and the Interior Department has lent fresh urgency to the decades-old dilemma, members of the subsistence task force told State Chamber of Commerce leaders. Unless the state acts soon, after Oct. 1, Alaska will likely find wildlife in state lands and waterways under federal control.
50 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1972 — JUNEAU — Acknowledging the state could lose $1.2 million if it sold its holdings immediately, State Revenue Commissioner Eric Wohlforth today declared that Alaska “has not lost a dime on the New York Stock Exchange.”
Wohlforth, responding to charges by State Rep. Tom Fink, R-Anchorage, said a market environment unfavorable to blue chip stocks caused the state balance books to show an unrealized loss in common stock holdings.
75 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1947 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Attorney John Hellenthal said today 18 non-scheduled Alaskan air carriers would appeal a recent Civil Aeronautics Authority order notifying them that unless they hold certificates of convenience and necessity, temporary authorization or an exempted order from the CAA, they could no longer be granted operators’ licenses.
A total of 45 operators were affected by the order, Hellenthal said, but only the 18 had been notified to date.