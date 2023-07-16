10 YEARS AGO

July 16, 2013 — Work has begun on what could one day become the first leg of a road to Nome. At the beginning of July, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities employees began clearing brush and conducting surveys for a proposed road from Manley Hot Springs to Tanana Village. The road is part of Gov. Sean Parnell’s “Roads to Resources” program, and will run along land owned in part by the state and in part by the Tozitna Native Corporation.