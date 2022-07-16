10 YEARS AGO
July 16, 2012 — Work has begun on what could one day become the first leg of a road to Nome. At the beginning of July, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities employees began clearing brush and conducting surveys for a proposed road from Manley Hot Springs to Tanana Village. The road is part of Gov. Sean Parnell’s “Roads to Resources” program, and will run along land owned in part by the state and in part by the Tozitna Native Corporation.
25 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1997 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks will save about $100,000 per year when the 45-year-old Brooks Building is shut down, peeling paint and all, some time within the next three months, one UAF official estimated.
Mike Rice, the vice-chancellor for administrative services, admitted it didn’t sound like much compared to UAF’s nearly $200 million budget, but he offered a perspective.
“It’s probably a couple of jobs,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1972 — Solid Waste Disposal Site “A” will be the subject of a special public hearing scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. tonight in the city council chambers of the City Hall Annex.
The public hearing on the location of a new sanitary landfill 12 miles northwest of Fairbanks on Sheep Creek Road was announced a week ago by Fairbanks Mayor Julian C. Rice. Rice said today the hearing would not be limited to city residents.
“The council intends to listen, not answer questions,” Rice said. “We will be expecting to receive input from the public on the matter and discussion will not be limited to the site proposed.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1947 — KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A contract providing for “coffee time” in midmorning and midafternoon as well as a 15 per cent increase in hourly pay and other benefits was arranged yesterday between the Alaska Salmon Industry Inc. and CIO cannery workers in 35 Southeastern Alaska canneries.
Federal Conciliator Albin Peterson attended the sessions which he termed an “eleventh hour” agreement.