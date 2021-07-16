10 YEARS AGO
July 16, 2011 — Voters will decide this fall whether to ban wood-fed hydronic heaters and all coal-fed heaters in and near town and tighten air pollution-prevention laws in general across the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The borough clerk approved the measure Wednesday after counting signatures collected by the petition’s sponsors.
25 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1996 — JUNEAU— Canada wants an independent panel to resolve its complaint that Southeast Alaska fishermen are catching too many chinook salmon, endangering stocks that spawn in Canadian waters.
The Canadian government Monday asked the Pacific Salmon Commission, which oversees a treaty regulating U.S. and Canadian fishing, to set up a technicaldispute settlement board over the chinook issue. It is the first time in the history of the 11-year-old Pacific Salmon Treat that either country has asked that such a panel examine a fishing dispute.
50 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1971 — SAN FRANCISCO — One hundred ships sit idle today in 34 ports from Canada to Mexico as the economic impact grows in the 16th day of a strike by 15,000 West Coast longshoremen.
Ports have toted up millions of dollars in lost wages and diverted cargo. Hundreds of workers in related dockside industries were reported laid off. Thousands of others wire ordered to take early vacations.
75 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1946 — A rosy view of the future of Alaska and a surprisingly firm opinion that Fairbanks is destined for an important-spot on the international airways map were expressed here today by the chairman of the board of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, which has stepped into the airplane field during the war and plans further expansion in that direction.
Litchfield heads a party of company executives who are touring Alaska in their private plane. With him in the Lockheed Lodestar are Howard Ginaven of the export department of Goodyear, Les Higgins of the Goodyear Aircraft corporation, and Glenn Bruce Walker who has been in Alaska for some time as special representative for the company.