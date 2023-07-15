10 YEARS AGO
July 15, 2013 — The appeals process is continuing for the three Interior militia members convicted a year ago in federal court of plotting to kill government officials.
Opening briefs by attorneys for Schaeffer Cox, Coleman Barney and Lonnie Vernon are due to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals July 29, with the government’s response due Aug. 28, according to a timetable laid out by the court in June.
Cox, Barney and Vernon would then have the option of 14 days to respond to the government’s arguments.
Cox, the leader of the Fairbanks-based Alaska Peacemakers Militia, was sentenced in January to serve 26 years in prison for his conviction on nine felonies. Among them was a conviction for conspiring to kill public officials.
25 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1998 — Earl Beistline grew up in frontier Juneau in the 1920s, the son of a gold miner. Marie Quirk Fate Haggard was born in Fairbanks, a decade or so after her parents trudged up the Chilkoot Pass and over the Dyea Trail.
The 1998 King and Queen regents for the Fairbanks arm of the Pioneers of Alaska don’t have to use their imagination to get nostalgic about the state’s Gold Rush era. They were around for the real thing.
“Those were the good old days,” Haggard said with a faint smile. “It was a good time to be here.”
Beistline and Haggard will be paired together to ride the Pioneer’s float in the Golden Days Parade Saturday, July 25, and will be invited to the Fur Rendezvous in Anchorage. They will also be representatives for the Pioneer’s Auxiliary No. 8 and Igloo No. 4 at events across the state.
Former regents selected the pair, who are both widowed and living in Fairbanks, as symbols of Alaska’s frontier past.
50 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1973 — An unexpected ruling by the mayor last night barred the Fairbanks City Council from reviewing its disputed awarding of construction contracts for the Lemeta and Aurora water projects, but the dispute is far from over.
The council met last night to take up a motion to reconsider its action Monday awarding the contracts.
Fairbanks Mayor Harold Gillam announced at the start of the meeting, however, that he had reviewed Mason’s rules for parliamentary procedure and found that the council cannot reconsider a vote taken by the full council to award a contract.
The council voted a three-to-three tie on upholding Gillam’s ruling and the mayor voted to break the tie in his favor. He emphasized that the contracts will not be final until ratified by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
75 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1948 — The Alaska Steamship Company is asking Alaska “to be patient a little while longer” and to give the company credit for enough common sense to take an interest in reducing rates and improving service to the Territory, L.W. Baker, general manager of the line, told the Chamber of Commerce here today.
100 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1923 — Secretary of Agriculture Wallace, after consulting with his department’s agents and with other experts interested in agricultural development of Alaska, announced today his conviction that the future may see great progress in that direction, but that it never will result in the production of agricultural products beyond the requirements of Alaskans themselves.
Secretary Wallace’s statement was made in conference with newspaper men on the Henderson, accompanying President Harding on the Alaska tour, during the voyage from Skagway to Seward where the transport is scheduled to land today for railway passage to Fairbanks.