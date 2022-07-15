10 YEARS AGO
July 15, 2012 — Gold fever is widespread, but local mining supply store owners are cautioning those bitten by the bug to temper their enthusiasm with common sense.
The advice can be hard for some people to take when the price of gold is so high. It closed at $1,589.40 per ounce Friday, continuing the high price of the past year. And the price could go higher: Many investors in a recent JPM organ survey expect the price of gold to exceed an average of $2,000 per ounce in the next few years.
25 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1997 — Mo Samuelson almost missed the boat.
The 72-year-old Alaska elder, known for his passion for building and racing boats, didn’t know he was going to be honored for his community service at the annual Golden Citizens Luncheon. The planning committee couldn’t pin him down for an interview and he pleaded “too busy” when his children bugged him to go. They persisted and breathed a sigh of relief when Samuelson attended and received the Fairbanks Greater Chamber of Commerce’s Chieftain Award at the Golden Days celebration in the Westmark Gold Room Monday.
50 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1972 — JUNEAU — Alaska’s one-year residency hiring preference rule has been challenged by an unemployed social worker who has lived in the state since mid-May.
Susan K. Wylie filed suit Friday in Juneau Superior Court seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional. Ms. Wylie says in the action she has been rejected by state hiring officials 15 times because she hasn’t been in Alaska one year. She claims the durational hiring preference rule places a burden on the right of U.S. citizens to travel, discriminates between residents of the state, creates a restriction unrelated to merit on the right to be considered for state employment and violates the equal protection clause of the constitution.
75 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1947 — The Alaska Steamship Company is asking Alaska “to be patient a little while longer” and to give the company credit for enough common sense to take an interest in reducing rates and improving service to the Territory, L.W. Baker, general manager of the line, told the Chamber of Commerce here today.