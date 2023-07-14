10 YEARS AGO
July 14, 2013 — So far, so good. That was the word Saturday from wildfire officials on Saturday regarding the 84,000-acre Stuart Creek 2 Fire about 30 miles east of Fairbanks near the community of Two Rivers.
Despite temperatures that rose into the 80s for the second straight in Fairbanks, the mils of fire lines that hundreds of firefighters have been building around the wildfire in recent days were holding and officials were optimistic they would continue to do so.
25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1998 — WHITTIER— On rare days when the clouds lift, it is still hard to see why anyone would want to live in this toenail of a port at the foot of a glacier on Prince William Sound. It rains more than 15 feet a year — and snows another 10 — and the town has the sort of why-bother feel that is common to places where snow will soon cover whatever rusted appliance has been left to the elements.
But when the train departs, leaving Whittier alone at the edge of the world, it is evident why 250 or so people have chosen to live in a bombproof tower in a town that is an asterisk in World War II history. Surrounded by mountains on three sides and the sea on the other, Whittier is that rare American town with no road connecting it to the rest of the world.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1973 — Golden Days officially opened today at 10 a.m. with the Fairbanks Coin Show held at Alaska National Bank. The week-long Golden Days celebration will consist of several scheduled activities such as window judging, dancing, parade, and boat trips.
Starting Tuesday the traveling jail will be making its rounds through the Fairbanks area. Anyone not dressed in the proper garb or doing some illegal act such as walking, breathing, or talking may be arrested. Warrants for arrest are now available at the Chamber of Commerce. The cost is $3 each or two for $5. Golden Days badges are also on sale at the Chamber for $2.
75 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1948 — Fairbanks Fliers flitted on terra firma last Saturday night. The new local unit of the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association held their inagural dance at the Denali Recreation Hall accompanied by wives and guests, about 50 all together.
Randy Acord, in charge of music, showed versatility in providing rhythm for everything from polkas and schottisches to waltzes and hep-cat swing. Refreshments were hot-dogs and punch.
100 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1923 — ON BOARD HENDERSON WITH PRESIDENT HARDING— As the Henderson entered Resurrection Bay shortly before noon today, President Harding, Governor Bone and others of the official party gathered on the super-deck for a ceremony, which was concluded by christening the passage by the Henderson and destroyers Torry and Hull “Harding’s Gateway to Resurrection Bay.”
The President responded, saying the scene was the most impressive yet witnessed, and accepted the honor most gratefully, preferring that his name be given to this passageway than to any mountain or water yet visited.