10 YEARS AGO
July 14, 2012 — Drugs and stolen ATVs, trailers and a boat were among items taken when state and federal law enforcement officers and agents executed search warrants on three Fairbanks properties Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The owners of the stolen property have been identified, and troopers are in the process of returning it, according to a news release from troopers, who led the operation.
25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1997 — SKAGWAY— Gold steamed out of the Klondike again Sunday in a reenactment of the voyage that set off one of history’s maddest rushes for imagined riches a century ago.
Carrying gold from the Yukon and descendants of Klondike stampeders, the cruise ship Spirit of ’98 embarked on a week-long journey to Seattle in commemoration of what has been billed as the last great gold rush.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1972 — The operations of the Bureau of Land Management forest fire control system was broken down yesterday by Roy Percival, newly appointed chief, Division of Fire Control, in answer to charges that there are between 1,000 and 1,100 men signed up for work at the State ManpowerCenter.
In answering questions concerning hiring of firefighting personnel and equipment requested from “outside” Alaska recently, Percival said that only 54 of some 667 men have been hired from outside the state, and that these were “supervisory” personnel and not line crewmen.
75 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1947 — Fifteen civic and business executives of Tacoma, Washington, were seeing the sights and meeting the people of Fairbanks today on a “get acquainted” tour of Alaska.
Introduced at a special luncheon sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce today, Tacoma’s Mayor C. Val Fawcett declared that the party came to Alaska because “we want to know you and we want you to know us.”