10 YEARS AGO
July 14, 2011 — Conventional wisdom might advise that a person would have to be either foolish or brave to break into a beehive, but that is just what someone did recently at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Georgeson Botanical Garden. An unknown person or persons climbed a fence and stole all of the honey and honeycomb inside one of the garden’s three hives on Tuesday night or Wednesday. It was the second such raid this summer.
“Last week was the first time, and they took a piece of comb. Then this morning we found out th at someone had gone in and completely cleaned it out,” said Pat Holloway, director of the botanical gardens. “The bees were just starting to put honey in it.”
25 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1996 — WASHINGTON — How hot was it? Last year was the hottest year on record, according NASA’s top world temperature taker. The globe’s average temperature for 1995 was an estimated 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit, barely edging out 1990 and about 0.8 degree above the 1950-1980 average.
That’s according to James E. Hansen, writing in the June 15 issue of Geophysical Research Letters. It was Hansen who first brought the threat of global warming to national attention, telling a congressional committee in 1988 that he was “99 percent sure” that greenhouse warming was under way.
50 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1971 — The importance of the work of the Arctic Research Health Center in Fairbanks was stressed today by Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, as he called for $415,000 to continue its work.
In testimony before the Senate Labor-Health, Education and Welfare appropriations subcommittee, Alaska’s senior senator pointed out that the center is the only installation of its type in the United States.
75 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1946 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 13, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Senator Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, said today he hopes President Truman will visit Alaska this summer.
He said the President has expressed a desire to see the Territory if conditions will permit him to get away.