10 YEARS AGO
July 13, 2013 — Crews Fighting the 84,000-acre Stuart Creek 2 Fire continued to make good progress to contain the blaze Friday, but conditions are beginning to turn against them.
Warmer temperatures Friday, and forecast to continue through Monday, are beginning to drive up the risk of another major flareup in the fire that last week forced evacuations in the Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley areas.
25 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1998 — DALLAS— Thirty-five years ago, a dressmaker with vertigo climbed a wall so he could get a clear vantage point to film President K ennedy’s m otorcade through downtown Dallas. When Abraham Zapruder aimed the telephoto lens of his Bell & Howell home movie camera, he hoped to capture something to show his grandchildren. Instead, he gave the nation a visceral close-up of one of its most horrific moments.
For years, conspiracy theorists have played and replayed bootleg copies of Zapruder’s 26-second film of Kennedy’s assassination. Starting today, anyone can buy a digitally enhanced videotape for $19.98 at a local video store and watch the murder at home.
50 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1973 — The Senate today defeated the major effort by Midwesterners to delay Alaska pipeline construction pending a further study of the proposed trans-Canadian pipeline route.
By a one-sided 61-29 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment to the pending Jackson right-of-way bill by Sen. Walter Mondale, D-Minn., which would have require d a n eight-mont h independent study of the Alaska and Canadian routes to be followed by a congressional decision as to where the pipeline for North Slope oil should be built.
75 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1948 — Otto Nisson has passed the eighty-first milestone in the span of years that took him from his native Sweden to become one of the original locators of Fairbanks in 1902. At 81, he is the lone survivor of the town’s founding fathers.
“I saw this town grow from nothin.” Remarked Nisson as eh sat in the living rom of his frame home on First Avenue surrounded by the accounterments of his pioneer life. Gold pans in one corner, sleeping bags and outdoor gear in another and, finally, a Yukon stove on the front porch all harked back to another era that began in 1900 when Nisson arrived at Circle as the youngest of three partners.
100 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1923 — ON BOARD HENDERSON WITH PRESIDENT HARDING — President Harding has bound himself by oath to never mistreat either dog or horse. The obligation to be kind to those animals was a part of the oath he took at Skagway yesterday, when he became a member of the Arctic Brotherhood, and he confided that part of it to Mrs. Harding who, in turn passed it on to members of the Cabinet and others.