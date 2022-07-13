10 YEARS AGO
July 13, 2012 — Consultants behind the borough’s exhaustive Gas Distribution System Analysis, a report that looked at the benefits and risks of building a natural gas distribution system to the borough’s homes and businesses, presented their findings to the public and took questions at the Wedgewood Resort.
The study estimates a natural gas distribution system, which would build pipelines to the foundation of homes and businesses in the densely and moderately populated areas of the borough, would save about $350 million per year by the time it’s fully up and running, said Pat Burden, the project manager with Alaska-based Northern Economics Inc.
25 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1997 — ANCHORAGE— Sean Tracy has quite literally seen the lowest of lows and the highest of highs during the past three months.
Tracy, 31, of New Hope, Pa., completed an expedition that took him from Death Valley, the lowest point in North America, to the summit of Mount McKinley, the continent’s highest peak.
50 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1972 — The North Pole was discovered at North Pole yesterday, where it had rested in a junk yard for several years.
The barber-striped metal pole reportedly made by the Northern Commercial Machine Shop in the early 1950s, and dropped at the magnetic north pole by Alaska Airlines, was discovered during a clean-up campaign in which a large field of junked automobiles was being cleared by city employees.
75 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1947 — Charles T. Smith, executive assistant to the Alaska Territorial governor, has submitted his resignation to Gov. Ernst Gruening with the recommendation that his office be abolished since a greatly decreased volume of work makes an executive assistant unnecessary.
Smith sent his resignation from Rockford, Illinois, where he is now on leave. He has held the office created during the war for 15 months.