10 YEARS AGO
July 12, 2013 — The upcoming days of warm weather in the forecast will be the major test of containment work done by crews fighting the 80,000-acre Stuart Creek 2 Fire.
Midweek rains and cooler temperatures gave the nearly 800 interagency crew members an opportunity to go on the offensive against the blaze 25 miles east of town, cutting defensive fire lines by hand and with heavy machinery.
A evacuation notice still remains in effect along Chena Hot Springs Road between 16 Mile and 34 Mile, and the weekend will help the agencies determine whether that needs to continue, interagency spokesman Marc Hollen said.
25 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1998 — When state regulators shut down a Fairbanks child-care center in May because a toddler had been left behind at the end of the day, the publicity brought to a larger audience what thousands of parents already know: finding good day care is challenging at best, a nightmare at worst.
The burden clearly is on parents to ask the right questions when shopping for a center or home with which to place their child. Those questions are vital considering many children spend eight to 10 hours each workday in the care of someone other than their parents.
Cheery day-care centers and homes can give off a superficial image that all is well, and a state license hung by the door can give parents a false sense of security. A closer look often reveals problems that can have physical, emotional and developmental consequences for a child.
50 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1973 — The battle lines came into sharp focus when Sens. Ted Stevens and Mike Gravel, with new cause for optimism, introduced an amendment giving direct congressional authorization to the trans-Alaska pipeline and barring court review.
The counterattack came Wednesday when Sen. Walter F. Mondale, D-Minn., sought to delay for almost a year final legislative action on the pipeline.
He argued that insufficient attention has been given to an alternative route through Canada.
A vote was set for Friday on that measure. The timing of that vote could be a key to the legislative maneuvering, some observers said.
As finally worked out, the Stevens-Gravel amendment would direct the Secretary of the Interior to issue construction permits for the 789 mile-long pipeline, find that all environmental standards have been met and stipulate the judicial exclusion.
The Alaskans’ flanks seemingly were left open when Stevens acknowledged that the amendment would not get the support of Sen. Henry M. Jackson, the powerful chairman of the Senate Interior Committee.
75 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1948 — BERLIN — Th Americans assigned more planes today to their air lift into Soviet-blockaded Berlin. At the same time the British were reported sending fresh ground troops into Germany with many said to be slated for Berlin duty.
Announcement of the plant step-up came from Washington. Air Force headquarters there said last night that nine more C-54 Skymasters are due in Germany today. This will bring to 160 the total of two- and four-engine transports at American disposal in Germany.
Authoritative government sources in London insisted that Britain has been sending a “considerable number” of troop reinforcements into Germany. They made reaffirmation in the face of denial from the British War Office which said: “There is no truth in the report that considerable numbers of troops are being flown from England either to Berlin or to the British zone of Germany.”
100 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1923 — Carrying with him memories of much pleasant days spent in the Territory’s Capital, President Harding sailed from Juneau early today for further search of information relating to Alaska problems.
The decision was reached just before sailing to stop for a short time at Skagway en route to Seward, instead of making a visit to that town on the return trip of the Henderson.
The rain which fell throughout yesterday to the great disappointment of the people of Juneau still continued to fall (in the same old way) when the Henderson sailed, and the fog which hangs over the waters will make the time of arrival at Skagway uncertain, although it is expected to land by noon today.
The visit of the Presidential party to Juneau ended last night with a brilliant reception at the Governor’s Mansion, which was attended by several hundred people.