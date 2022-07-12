10 YEARS AGO
July 12, 2012 — Tanana Valley Clinic has instituted a new policy requiring some patients taking certain pain-killing medications to be marijuana-free.
The clinic started handing out prepared statem ents to all chronic pain patients Monday, said Corinne Leistikow, assistant medical director for family practice at TVC.
25 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1997 — ANCHORAGE — For five days he traveled Alaska’s North Slope, looking and listening. Now Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt says he has a fuller understanding of the Native subsistence lifestyle and the oil industry’s new techniques for protecting the fragile tundra environment.
But it’s what he won’t say that Alaskans are most interested in. For the next year Interior Department biologists and bureaucrats will craft an environmental study to decide whether to open the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska oil exploration.
50 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1972 — A massive rat extermination program may be necessary at the Fairbanks city dump before the facility is closed, officials said recently.
The dump was ordered closed and completely covered by July 20 in a letter by Max Brewer, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. “The rats must be exterminated before the dump is covered in order that they not spread throughout the area,” Brewer said.
75 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1947 — KETCHIKAN, Alaska — One stumbling block toward operation of salmon canneries in this area this season was eliminated today with the signing of an agreement between the CIO-Seiners Union and the Alaska Salmon Industry, Inc. on fish prices, but negotiations were stalemated with cannery workers.
With the canning season opening in Southeastern Alaska next Tuesday, time for reaching a wage agreement in the dispute over the differential between the season’s guarantees for non-resident and resident workers was growing short.