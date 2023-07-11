July 11, 2013 — Rain and cooler weather are giving Firefighters a much-needed opening to attack the 82,000-acre Stuart Creek 2 Fire. As of Wednesday morning, Fire crews were busy building Fire containment lines along the north, south and west boundaries of the rain-subdued Fire, said Alaska Fire Service spokesman Bernie Pineda.
The Fire is 22 percent contained, he said. “We’re making a lot of headway,” he said. “The rain has given this fire a moment of pause. We’ve been Fighting this fire for the last five days on our heels and we like to fight fires offensively.”
July 11, 1998 — ANCHORAGE — A Republican leader on environmental issues in the U.S. House visited Alaska earlier this month and concluded there is no need for a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge connecting King Cove to the Cold Bay airport. The road is being sought by King Cove residents because bad winter weather often shuts down their harbor and airstrip.
The proposal has generated strong support from the Alaska congressional delegation who have called its opponents “heartless.” But Jim Greenwood, R-Pennsylvania, told the Anchorage Daily News this week that the issue is too controversial and there are too many alternatives to building a road.
July 11, 1973 — Prospects for an early settlement of the Alaska pipeline controversy took a giant leap forward late Tuesday with an agreement between Alaska’s senators to push for legislation which would close the door to further delays.
Sens. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, and Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, finally got together on an amendment to the pending Jackson right-of-way bill which would direct that the pipeline be built while precluding further litigation in the federal courts.
July 11, 1948 — A chopped-up fender and a shattered propeller prompted renewed warning today by Al Dorsh, Weeks Field manager, against driving and parking automobiles on the city airport and adjoining taxiways.
Dorsh reported the collision of an Aeronca Champion and a parked Plymouth sedan west of the control tower last night. The student pilot at the controls of the plane, M. B. Bellamy, and occupants of the car owned by C. J. Whitaker were uninjured.
July 11, 1923 — JUNEAU — Greeted with a Presidential salute of twenty-one guns from Chilkoot Barracks President and Mrs. Harding and the members of their party landed in the Territorial capital at 10 o’clock this morning. The Party will spend the entire day as the guests of Governor Scott C. Bone and territorial and city officials.
The ideal weather which has attended the Alaskan trip gave wav to rain and fog here, but the townspeople, paying no attention, gathered on the wharf and in the business section to give the party a hearty welcome.