10 YEARS AGO
July 11, 2011 — Take a deep breath: Road crews could start work next year to ease traffic congestion in and around east Fairbanks’ retail super-center.
The project will beef up the Bentley Trust Road, which runs behind the Bentley Mall and serves as an often-used — but privately owned — short cut. It also will extend a street inside the shopping center, Helmericks Avenue, to meet College Road north of Illinois Street.
25 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1996 — Federal investigators didn’t uncover any leaking barrels of hazardous waste on their first day digging for the source of ground water pollution in the Six Mile Richardson Highway area.
“We found the chassis of an old snowmachine, a washing machine, cable, banding and strapping and crushed and flattened drums,” Matt Carr, on-site coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said Wednesday. Technicians expect to find about 400 buried drums, though they don’t know what those 55-gallon containers might be filled with.
50 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1971 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date, here is an item from July 10, 1971 — To 19 Fort Yukon youngsters, for the past two days Fairbanks businesses and agencies have been “A Place To Meet, A Way to Understand” under a program by that name. Two of the boys, Rick Solomon, 11, and Bill Shoefelt, 13, spent their days at the News-Miner watching how the paper comes out.
Rick is a sixth grader, and Bill is in the eighth grade. During an interview yesterday, both boys said they would rather live in Fort Yukon than live in a larger city when they grew up. Bill noted that he had been in Chicago which was the biggest city he had seen.
75 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1946 — MOSCOW — The official Communist newspaper Pravda asserted today that Brooks Atkinson, former New York Times correspondent in Moscow, was an “untalented slanderer,” “a gangster of the pen” and a “product of the stock exchange and black market.”
The Pravda writer, David Zaslavsky, criticized Atkinson for saying he found “an iron curtain” in Russia and that this tern is a “devilishly appropriate expression.”