10 YEARS AGO
July 10, 2013 — The Army is backing away from statements made three days ago by Fort Wainwright Garrison Commander Col. Ron Johnson that the base’s training exercises sparked the 82,000-acre Stuart Creek 2 Fire.
A spokesman for U.S. Army Alaska said Tuesday the wildfire that prompted an evacuation in Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley on Chena Hot Springs Road still is under investigation and can’t definitively be linked to the artillery exercises. However, the Army later in the afternoon Tuesday began accepting damage claims from people who believe they have been affected by the Army’s “possible wrongdoing.”
“Anyone who believes they have suffered loss as a result of the Army’s possible wrongdoing may submit a claim to the U.S. Army legal office,” the afternoon news release said.
Maj. Alan Brown, spokesman for Army Alaska, said an official investigation into the cause of the fire will occur once the blaze has been extinguished.
25 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1998 — JUNEAU — Record earnings for the Alaska Permanent Fund will produce another record dividend check, fund officials said Thursday.
The fund grew about $3 billion to $25 billion during the fiscal year that ended June 30, said Jim Kelly, a spokesman for the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Dividing about $854 million in the dividend pool among an estimated 584,000 applicants would produce a dividend of about $1,460. Last year’s dividend was a record $1,296.54.
“We’ll definitely get another record dividend,” Kelly said.
The dividend amount is not yet set. The fund’s earnings for June have not been officially tallied yet and the number of dividend applicants won’t be final until the end of the year.
50 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1973 — Sen. Henry M. Jackson, D-Wash., today denied reports that he has accepted a compromise Alaska pipeline amendment to his Omnibus Federal Lands Right-of-Way Bill.
However, the powerful Senate Interior Committee chairman did say that he is drafting an amendment which “would make clear the sense of urgency” which Congress attaches to the Alaska pipeline project.
In an interview just prior to the second day of Senate debate on his pipeline right-of-way bill, Jackson said that he is still adamantly opposed to any amendment to that measure which would override the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for the Alaska pipeline.
Following a breakfast meeting between Jackson, Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, and Sen. Mike Gravel, D-Alaska, it was reported that Jackson had agreed to back an amendment which would effectively eliminate the possibility of a court review of the complex environmental litigation which still would face the Alaska pipeline once the Jackson bill is approved.
75 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1948 — PHILADELPHIA — It’s all over now but the shouting, and even the shouting will be largely mechanical, organized and half-hearted next week when the Democrats nominate President Truman.
In a way, that is an unfortunate position for the President. It would have been better if he had gained the nomination after a fight. To win it this way will be something like winning a tennis tournament because your opponent developed ptomaine on the afternoon of the finals. In short, Truman will win by default.
Actually, he undoubtedly had enough strength to beat off the challenge of every contender with the possible exception of Gen. Eisenhower.
100 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1923 — WRANGELL — President Harding, landing here today, was greeted by a thousand people of Wrangell and Petersburg, and in an address delivered from the steps of the little frame courthouse, declared that he came to Alaska as an “apostle of understanding’’ and wanted his administration to go down in history as a “period of understanding.” Understanding, he said is what the nation and world most needs.
The President was welcomed and introduced by the Rev. R. J. Diven, pastor of the Presbyterian church, and after he concluded, Work, Wallace and Hoover were introduced.
The party landed at 8 o’clock to find the town, once a chief trading station of the Hudson Bay Company, decorated with flags and flooded with the sunshine of a perfect day.
Here the party first saw totem poles. The President and Mrs. Harding were presented with a huge basket of strawberries, twice the size of those grown in Eastern States, and a bouquet of mammoth peonies.