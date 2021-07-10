10 YEARS AGO
July 10, 2011 — Nearly 50 years old, Ryan Middle School has stood the test of time, but many feel the structure isn’t safe enough for students. Its concrete slab ceiling poses a risk during potential earthquakes. Before a full renovation can be done, the district is taking steps to make it sturdy for the time being.
Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Dave Ferree said engineers have found the building’s structure is quite solid in a vertical manner but could pose a problem if the building swayed side to side, as it might in an earthquake. Ferree said the building has already been through a couple earthquakes and it “does not show any deformations or damage,” but needs to be put up to code.
25 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1996 — A group of Fairbanks airboat operators has sued the state Board of Game over a ban on using the boats to hunt moose in a 1.6 million-acre area surrounding Nenana.
The Interior Alaska Airboat Association charges th at the board exceeded its authority in March by creating the “Nenana Controlled Use Area” — a 2,000 square-mile stretch of popular hunting ground between the Kantishna and Wood rivers — for the purpose of prohibiting airboat use in the September moose hunt.
50 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1971 — Otto Worm, a hardy 69-year-old pioneer was righteously indignant today over the fact that he had been reported missing in the Salcha area this mid-week. Worm, who was reported missing on a hike in the Harding Lake area, was picked up late Thursday afternoon by a Ft. Wainwright helicopter after a search had been instigated for the man when he failed to arrive at his destination.
Worm, who stormed into the News-Miner this morning said, “Heck, I was a few hours overdue, but I hadn’t been on the road for 24 hours, heck. They usually don’t even think about looking for you for three days, heck.” Worm said, “First of all, they act like I was lost. Heck, I could have thrown a rock and hit the river (the Salcha).
He added, “I saw the airplanes, but 1 didn’t know they were looking for me. I finally waved at one and they landed and picked me up and took me to Harding Lake.” The elderly hiker said, “I was a little tired because it was rough-going and I was conserving myself. I didn’t want to kill myself off,” he added. Worm, who has been hiking around Alaska for 53 years said, “They act like it was the first time I was ever out of the city limits.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1946 — Jim Sherry of Homer brought sore hands and a 25 pounds lighter physique into Fairbanks yesterday but was otherwise in good shape after poling a raft 180 miles down the Chandalar River to Venetie when food ran out at his prospecting camp in the Arctic.
Sherry found out at the end of the trip that Ed Toussaint’s plane which took him into the Chandalar country had met with an accident before it could deliver the rest of his supplies. The supplies have since been delivered but may come in handy for his partner who was last reported hiking northward to the camp site.