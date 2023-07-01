10 YEARS AGO
July 1, 2013 — A hungry — and evidently strong — bear has figured out a way to open what were thought to be bear-proof trash cans at a campground in the White Mountains National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks.
Twice in the last three weeks, Bureau of Land Management workers have found bear-proof trash cans at the Ophir Creek Campground that were ripped off the foundations they were bolted to and turned over, allowing the lids to fall open.
“These are sturdy trash cans by design, so we’re thinking a sizable bear must be responsible, probably a grizzly,” BLM spokeswoman Craig McCaa wrote in an email. “It would take some effort to tip them over.”
It’s the first in the 10 years BLM has used the bear-proof trash cans there has been a problem, he said.
Nobody has reported seeing the bear in the campground, he said. BLM posted signs warning campers about the bear.
25 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1998 — A series of new projects on North Slope oil fields should mean a lucrative winter for Fairbanks, say Arco Alaska and union officials.
Contractors and employees of the four Fairbanks “pipeline unions” expect more work than they have enjoyed in years. If projections are accurate, this year could be the best employment year since 1993, said Operating Engineers business agent Jim Plaquet.
“Everybody in Fairbanks with a pipeline union who wants to work should be able to work this winter,” he said. “It looks that strong.”
One field alone, the rich Alpine field near Kuparuk, will bring an estimated $150 million directly into the Fairbanks economy over the next five years, said Arco Alaska president Kevin Meyers.
The Teamsters, Laborers, Pipefitters, and Operating Engineers unions expect to place 350 employees in Arco jobs for three to four months, generating about 500,000 hours of work.
New discoveries by BP Exploration Inc. should create nearly that much work on other projects, Plaquet said.
50 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1973 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska Lt. Gov. H.A. “Red” Boucher made a scathing attack on the “double standard” of environmentalists and some congressmen here today before the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.
Boucher, who recently returned from an extended speaking tour of the U.S. on behalf of the state and the trans-Alaska pipeline, unveiled his preliminary investigation report on the “Intercontinental/trans-Canada 48-inch Pipeline Construction in the State of Minnesota.”
The lieutenant governor, who intends to continue pressing the 48-inch line in comparison with the trans-Alaska pipeline, found that few of the objections which have been raised against the Alaska pipeline have been offered on the line in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“I’m sick and tired of the double standard of environmentalists and some congressmen,” Boucher stated. “Information I have gained on the 48-inch pipeline in Minnesota and Wisconsin makes it clear that the trans-Alaska pipeline has been singled out and the blockage of construction in our state is not even being applied to the similar project in the Midwest.”
75 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1948 — A device called a transistor, which has several applications in radio where a vacuum tube ordinarily is employed, was demonstrated for the first time yesterday at Bell Telephone Laboratories, 463 West Street, where it was invented.
The device was demonstrated in a radio receiver, which contained none of the conventional tubes. It was shown in a telephone system and in a television unit controlled by a receiver on a lower floor. In each case the transistor was employed as an amplifier, although it is claimed that it also can be used as an oscillator in that it will create and send radio waves.
100 YEARS AGO
July 1, 1923 — SEATTLE — Geraldine Schoelwald, who has entered a suit for divorce from Ernest Schoelwald, president of the Petersburg Packing company, accuses him of lavishing his gifts upon other women. She asserts that a woman to whom he posed as unmarried, is suing him for $100,000. She charges that he is trying to secrete securities and other property worth one million dollars.
She asks $5,000 expense money.